A back-and-forth offensive battle slowly started to turn into a defensive grudge match in the second half of Community Christian’s second playoff game of the season.
Even with both teams trading blows in a first half that was knotted up 20-20, all it took was f touchdown for Jones to overcome the Royals after the break. Community Christian’s second half ran into trouble as soon as it began with a fumble on the opening kickoff.
The Longhorns were able to control the clock in the fourth quarter behind a long offensive drive, capped off by a 17-yard touchdown run by quarterback Clayton Creasey. The score put Jones ahead 27-20 with 2:53 left in the game.
Needing to find a way to score for the first time in the second half, Zack Darden’s pass was intercepted by the Longhorns early in the drive to seal the Royals’ fate.
Jones would go on to hold on for a 27-20 win.
“I was really proud of our guys and their fight to battle it out to the very end,” CCS head coach Mat McIntosh said. “In the first half it was kind of an offensive showdown between the two teams and in the second half it was a defensive battle and unfortunately we gave up a touchdown in the second half and didn’t get one. That ended up being the difference in the ballgame.”
Darden scored the Royals’ first two touchdown of the game on a 52-yard scramble and an 81-yard pass to Bai Jobe.
Meanwhile, Jones offense typically has been most explosive in the passing game this year, but was able to punish the Royals’ defense with the quarterback running game.
“That really wasn’t something we’ve seen from them all season long on film,” McIntosh said. “He really hurt us with his legs and really with the exception of one long pass, we held them very much in check in their passing game.”
Community Christian finishes out the season 6-4 overall after a 3-2 start. The Royals’ senior class has appeared in four state tournaments, winning three games.
Jones will advance to face Kiefer next week in the 2A state quarterfinals.
“It speaks to their character,” McIntosh said about the seniors’ success. “It speaks to their willingness to buy in to what we were asking from them and their willingness to work hard every day. When they leave, they’ve set a good foundation for our other classes to come up.”
