When Community Christian walked out of Holdenville’s stadium after a 46-0 win last season, it would’ve been hard to predict that the two teams would be meeting again in the 2022 playoffs.
It’s even more impressive when considering that Holdenville isn’t just expected to compete with the Royals on Friday, but is actually the higher-seeded team. The Wolverines enter the postseason riding a six-game winning streak with just one loss on the year.
That’s quite an improvement from the 1-8 team that the Royals faced last season.
It’s also an important point that Community Christian head coach Mat McIntosh wanted to make sure his team understood heading into their first round matchup on Friday at 7 p.m..
“We were in a district with them the past two years and they weren’t very good,” McIntosh said. “Now they’ve had a coaching change and they’ve had a scheme change, and there’s nobody in 2A that’s more improved this year than they are.”
Still, while it’s not easy facing a team with the momentum that the Wolverines’ football program is riding right now, experience could be a key advantage for the Royals. Community Christian’s senior class has never missed a postseason and made it into the second round each of the last two seasons.
Senior quarterback Zach Darden has been a big part of the Royals’ offensive success this season. In last week’s win over Frederick, Darden scored four times including three rushing touchdowns.
Holdenville has a dangerous quarterback of its own in junior Izaia King. The 5-8, 165-pound quarterback has taken over the reigns of a new offensive scheme installed by first-year head coach David Barker.
The Wolverines’ run a single wing offense with King as the primary ball carrier. King has over 1,600 yards on the ground this season and 23 touchdowns in the team’s run-heavy attack.
Of all the game film that McIntosh has watched of the Wolverines' offense over the past week, he said he's seen exactly two passing plays.
To counter this, Darden has been taking snaps both with the scout team and the starters in order to better prepare the Royals’ defense.
“We’re going to do some things differently defensively this week from our game plan, but we won’t play anybody who has a better running quarterback than we’ve got,” McIntosh said. “… Every bit of it isn’t apples for apples with what we’ve got, but having our starting quarterback take those snaps and run has given us a really good game-speed look all week and we think that should help us.”
Community Christian has benefitted from much-improved play on the offensive line in recent weeks. The team entered the season with just one senior on the offensive line, while the other four starters were either freshmen or sophomores.
The 29 points the Royals put up on Frederick last week were the second-most their opponent had allowed all season.
“We’ve had so much success the past few weeks of running the ball, but all of it starts up front with our line,” McIntosh said. “The nickname that we give them is the ‘big uglies’ and man our big uglies have progressed really every game. This week we need to keep progressing so that we have a chance to play again next week. The progress we’ve had offensively can all be connected to what our guys up front have done.”
