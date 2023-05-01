The chances a Norman soccer team exits the playoffs with a state championship this postseason appear to be very good.
The Norman North girls have won two of the last three Class 6A crowns and, after finishing runner-up a year ago, stand unbeaten.
Yet, what about the possibility of a second title team coming from Norman this year and who might that team be?
One strong candidate made quite an impression Monday night at Royal Field, home to Community Christian School.
Behind Elle Canty and other stars, the CCS girls rolled past Crossings Christian 7-0, making the first round of the Class 3A playoffs appear very easy.
“We started off a little slow, but once we kind of got through the nerves, we started working together,” Canty said. “We started playing up and through balls and we finished our chances.”
Canty, only a sophomore, was electrifying, completing her hat trick with 13:16 remaining in the first half, then setting up the Royals’ next two goals, making it 5-0 with 29:55 remaining, then moving back from the attack to spend her time keeping the Knights from earning their way past midfield.
Nor was it all Canty.
Her first goal, though, was all her: gaining possession on the Royals’ side of midfield, becoming the fastest player on the pitch with the ball, dribbling through Crossings’ defense, leaving only the keeper to be beat, which she did.
The run she took to earn goal No. 2 was similarly exciting, yet made possible by freshman Tatum Smith, whose precise through ball put Canty beyond the Knight defense, leaving only the keeper to deke, which she did, before rolling the ball into the empty net..
Mikalin Doan set up the third goal, a chance that included Canty being stopped, only to finish the rebound from inside the keeper’s crease.
Just 4:13 later, it was Canty with the assist, picking her way through defenders across the end boundary, then crossing to Haddee Griffin, who popped it home for a 4-0 advantage.
Beyond Tatum Smith, another freshman, Berkley Smith, stole her own part of the show.
A left-side defender, part of her duties included taking every left-side distance-premium throw-in, a feat she accomplished by, using the ball as a brace, flipping her entire body before release: an actual flip throw-in she must have executed 10 times.
CCS’ first goal of the second half began with a corner kick from Tatum Smith, followed by a deflection from Canty, to the foot of Hartsock, whose first swing was stopped but not her second.
The Royals’ sixth goal, also from Hartsock, came with Doan’s second assist.
The game’s final tally was earned by Smith, who was taken down from behind in the penalty box; yet delivered by Doan, who took the penalty chance, cleanly beating the Knight keeper.
CCS’ success was emblematic of its entire season to date under first-year coach Don Rother, who Norman soccer fans ought to recall as the very successful former coach of the Norman North boys and girls, the latter of whom he guided to the 2014 Class 6A state title.
His current team is 13-2 (6-1 District 3A-2), its only losses to unbeaten district champion Heritage Hall in a shootout and Class 4A Chickasha, by a single goal on the Chicks’ home pitch.
“We’ve had some success and, obviously, I’ve got some talented players, so that makes my job easy,” Rother said. “But I think they believe in themselves now and have a chance.”
Rother was missing his best defender, Kali Matney, who was nursing a sore ankle. She should, he said, be back in the lineup for Thursday’s quarterfinal date at Oklahoma Christian School.
That should help defensively.
And the Royals know they can score.
Monday, Canty pushed her season totals to 42 goals and 23 assists, Tatum Smith to 17 goals and 20 assists and Hartsock to 18 goals and eight assists.
“We’re dangerous in the attack,” Rother said.
Really dangerous.
