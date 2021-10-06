CCS Volleyball: No. 1 Royals claim regional, earn chance to repeat at state tourney

A year ago, on a team with no seniors, Community Christian School claimed the Class 3A state championship.
This season, a clear favorite to repeat, the top-ranked Royals remained on schedule, claiming the regional tournament they hosted Wednesday afternoon.
First CCS crushed Cement 3-0 (25-2, 25-10, 25-11). Next, the Royals received only slightly more resistance in their regional championship match, also blanking Snyder 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-14).
The two victories lifted CCS’ season mark to an astounding 34-3.
The Royals’ only losses have come to Class 5A No. 2 Mount St. Mary in five sets on Sept. 9; Mount St. Mary again on Sept. 25 in the Chisolm Trail Conference tourney championship, a best two-of-three that went three sets; and Monday against the OKC Storm, a home-school team that sort of doubles as a club team, and that does not play within the OSSAA paradigm.
The state tournament will avoid going up against Oklahoma-Texas football this time around, taking place Friday and Saturday of next week as the Sooners travel to Kansas.
The Royals will be attempting to claim the program's second repeat championship, having also won the Class 3A crown in 2015 and 2016.
They'll enter the bracket as the only team in their classification with more than 30 wins and one of only two with more than 20.
Cascia Hall entered regional play with a 27-5 mark.
In the most recent coaches' poll, the Royals received 18 first-place votes. The Commandos received the remaining eight.
The opening day of the state tournament will take place at Choctaw a week from Friday, before moving to Shawnee the following day.
Brackets and times have yet to be announced.