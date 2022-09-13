Victoria Gray’s kill gave Community Christian some much-needed momentum late in the third set Tuesday.
The Royals had a 18-16 lead and were in the middle of a grinding, back-and-forth battle against 5A No. 1-ranked Mount Saint Mary on their home floor. The Rockets pulled back within one after finding Ally Fees for a kill.
On the next point, the 4A No. 3-ranked Royals gave up an ace to Fees and the match was tied 18-18. Community Christian head coach Christina Maynes called a timeout to try to regroup the squad, but the Rockets scored the next six points out of the break to seal a 3-0 sweep (25-20, 25-20, 25-18).
Community Christian was battling for the lead throughout the night, but in all three sets a late run flipped the match in favor of the Rockets.
The loss snapped the Royals’ 12-game winning streak that started on Aug. 16.
“We have a lot of things we can improve on,” Maynes said. “It’s good to know that we haven’t arrived at perfection and if we ever thought we did, we were able to better understand what we can improve on now.”
The Rockets entered the match having won 29-straight games dating back to last season. After winning the 4A state title last season, Mount Saint Mary has only lost three sets all season and hasn’t lost more than one in a single match.
The Royals came out aggressively with an early 3-0 lead in the first set. The Rockets came right back to tie the set, but Community Christian didn’t trail until it was 12-11.
The two teams were tied, 17-17, before a 4-0 run to give the Rockets a commanding lead.
“First set, it was taking them out of serve receive,” Maynes said about the team’s early success. “We took them out of their offense on serve receive. We didn’t let them do what they wanted to do and then when they settled in they were able to start working the pin sets a lot and pounding our blocks.”
Jane Ertl, Gia McGrew and Fees continued to put pressure on the Royals late in the second set. The Rockets took an early 13-12 lead and didn’t trail for the rest of the set.
Community Christian continued to battle, but McGrew’s four kills in the set were too much to overcome.
“I feel like these girls, the ability that we have to face adversity and succeed is phenomenal, and we can learn a lot of things from this lesson and move forward, and it’s going to make us stronger,” Maynes said. “It’s just a hard lesson to learn sometimes.”
Landry Braziel led the team with nine kills and Gray finished with five kills and a block.
Community Christian (No. 3 in Class 4A) will try to rebound this weekend at the Rejoice Christian Tournament.
