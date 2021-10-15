CCS Volleyball: Royals win, move two victories from fourth state championship

Community Christian can claim its second straight Class 3A state volleyball title and it’s fourth since 2015 beginning this afternoon at Shawnee High School.
The Royals will have that chance after topping Chisholm in Friday’s early quarterfinal match at Choctaw High School, sweeping the Longhorns 3-0 (25-19, 25-7, 25-12).
The victory moved top-ranked CCS to 35-3 on the season, with its semifinal match against Oklahoma Union at 1 p.m. today. Fourth-ranked Oklahoma Union topped Summit Christian in three sets on Friday.
Landry Braziel led the Royals with 14 kills. Channing Apel finished with 10. The setting combo of Stella Gorton and Caroline Bell finished with 36 assists. Victoria Gray turned in 10 digs.
“The girls can overcome any obstacle when they fight together,” coach Christina Maynes said. “After a rocky start, they figured out how to successfully navigate the rest of the match.”
Win this afternoon and the Royals will play for the state championship at 7:30 p.m. tonight, also at Shawnee.