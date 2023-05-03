On the drive home after he conducted a shooting clinic in December 2021, Community Christian School boys basketball coach Tim Price’s sons, Jeremiah and Noah, suggested he attempt to set some sort of world record for free-throw shooting.
It took some extensive research, preparation and practice, but the 53-year-old Price did just that on Jan. 23 in the CCS Activity Center. He and his assistant coach, Shawn Seymour, attempted to break the record for most basketball free throws in one minute by a pair, and pending approval by Guinness World Records, they might have succeeded.
Price and Seymour, shooting alternating shots, made 60 free throws in their best attempt. The current world record is 46, held by one of Price’s friends, Jeff Liles of Kingfisher, and Bob Fisher of Wichita, Kan. Liles and Fisher set the record on Sept. 30, 2016, in Wichita.
“We were not out trying to look for something like this ,” Price said. “It’s just something that we did for fun.”
When he was a college player at Southern Nazarene, Price had considered trying to break the Guinness record for most free throws made in 24 hours, which then was more than 15,000 and held by Liles. (It’s now 20,371, a mark set on Sept. 30, 1990 and held by Fred Newman from California, whom Price does not know.) Price said his sons suggested Price attempt to break that record.
“They brought that up and I said, ‘You’re nuts,’” Price said.
But Price began doing some research on other world free-throw shooting records, searching for a category that would be ripe for a record attempt. He settled upon the alternating-shot mark and convinced Seymour to be his partner.
On Jan. 23, they made several attempts to break the record, with a combined 60 free throws being their best effort. Price said they used the same guidelines used by Liles and Fisher when they set the mark in 2016. Price and Seymour viewed the video of the current record before attempting to break it.
“They were just rapid fire,” Price said. “We just decided, if they broke it using those guidelines, then we would use those guidelines as well. We'll see if the Guinness Book accepts our record when we turn it in.”
Guinness requires several items to verify new world records, including witness statements and video footage. Brandi Price and Rachel Seymour, the coaches’ wives, were witnesses, as was T.J. Van Dyke, who helped shoot video of the record attempt. Several CCS junior-varsity players also served as rebounders and witnessed the attempt, Tim Price said.
In late April, Price sent the information about the record attempt to Guinness. According to the Guinness website, it could take up to 12 weeks to review a record application.
“We’re excited and curious to see what happens now,” he said.
