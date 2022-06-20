Monday was a busy day for the NBA with its pre-draft media availability, as many top prospects met with the media with three days remaining until the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday.
All seven players who spoke Monday were asked about the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Here’s an overview of what top prospects said about potentially being drafted by the Thunder:
Chet Holmgren
Holmgren — the top recruit of his high school class — averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 60.7 percent shooting in 32 games during his lone season in college.
Holmgren has been heavily linked to the Thunder, with most draft experts projecting the franchise to draft the Gonzaga project at No. 2.
It’s unclear if Holmgren has worked out with the Thunder, as he didn’t disclose which teams he’s visited for pre-draft workouts.
It was similar to Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr.’s response, who told the media last Thursday that he only worked out for the Orlando Magic and Thunder, who own the top two picks in the draft.
Holmgren didn’t express a preference on where he’s drafted and said he’s going to love being on any team he’s on.
“At the end of the day, it’s gonna be a complete blessing to have an NBA jersey and put that hat on draft night. No matter where it is, it’s not up to me at the end of the day,” Holmgren said. “No matter where it is, I’m going to lace my shoes up and get to work as soon as I touch down in the city. I’m excited for that wherever it is.”
Even though Holmgren said he’d be fine being drafted by any team, he did compliment Thunder general manager Sam Presti and guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.
“I feel like I’m somebody who highlights other players’ skills as well as finds where to fit in with my skills,” Holmgren said. “I feel like I have a wide variety of skills that compare well with anybody, especially a point guard like Josh Giddey, who has great vision, knows how to get into the teeth of the defense and distribute the ball.
“[It] makes life easy for me being a lob threat, as well as being able to open up the floor for him, as well spacing the floor, things like that. and then with Shai, he doesn’t really need any help from anybody. He’s a hell of a player …
“It’s a great organization, great people within it. They know what they’re doing. They have a proven track record [with] what they’ve done in the past, and they have a vision for what they’re going to do in the future. So, great organization overall.”
Jaden Ivey
Talks about the Thunder were not as serious with Ivey compared to Holmgren. Ivey said that he didn’t travel to Oklahoma City, but there were Thunder coaches in Los Angeles to watch him workout.
“I think the Thunder is an up-and-coming team. They’ve got a lot of great talent,” said Ivey. “ I think I can help that organization if they choose to draft me, but I’m just trying to wait it out and see what happens on draft night.”
Ivey also noted that the two players he tries to model his game after are Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and former Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.
Both are super athletic guards with a hyper-aggressive scoring mentality.
Other Notes:
• Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis mentioned that he worked out in front of the Thunder in Miami and interviewed with them in Chicago during the 2022 NBA draft combine.
“I think it’s a really great organization. I’ve been watching them ever since they had Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook on the same team,” said Davis. “I think if they were to draft me, it’d be a great fit for me. I think I could just come in and make an impact by the way.”
Davis is projected to be drafted near the bottom of the lottery. The Thunder own the No. 12 pick.
• Duke forward AJ Griffin said he met with the Thunder a little bit throughout the draft process but never worked out with them.
• LSU forward Tari Eason said he’s been in constant contact with the Thunder ever since his workout for the team.
• Memphis center Jalen Duren refused to reveal the teams he’s worked out for when asked about the Thunder.
• Duke center Mark Williams said he didn’t travel to Oklahoma City for a workout with the Thunder, but the team was present during his workouts in Miami and have talked to him.
Williams said that the team is really transparent and thought he had a productive conversation with them.