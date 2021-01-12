Chili Bowl Nationals presses on in Tulsa but with changes

The 35th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals received the green flag from the City of Tulsa to proceed at the River Spirit Expo Center on the Tulsa Fairgrounds, which started Monday and runs through January 16th.
The Super Bowl of Midget racing will be unlike any of the previous events as there will be many changes put into place to help keep fans and participants safe amidst the continuing COVID 19 pandemic.
The fact the event is happening is nothing short of a logistical miracle, but according to event director Matt Ward, were put in place to help ensure both fans and competitors will be safe while continuing the legacy built by Oklahoma famous dirt-track driver Emmitt Hahn and his lifelong friend Lanny Edwards.
It was touch and go up until a week ago.
“We really didn’t know if it was going to happen at all,” Ward said. “Then at the last minute, we were advised that we could hold the event with certain restrictions in place. We are really pleased that we were able to make this happen this year. We have a plan in place that everyone is really comfortable with and I really think it is going to work out for everybody.”
As of Jan. 10, there were 315 racers from around the world registered to compete for the coveted Golden Drill trophy, including Norman’s own Christopher Bell, who will be chasing his fourth Chili Bowl title. Bell ripped off three wins in a row from 2017-2019 but was unseated last year by fellow NASCAR veteran Kyle Larson.
Ward said event organizers had numerous meetings with the Tulsa Fairgrounds and the Tulsa Health Department to hammer out detailed plans in order to safely hold the event that is one of the major income sources for the city, as well as one the largest and most prestigious dirt-track racing events in the country.
The Chili Bowl, which draws more than 15,000 fans each year will be restricted to 25% capacity to allow for appropriate social distancing within the Expo building. Also, all fans in attendance will be required to wear a face covering while in the building without exception.
There will also be temperature checks at all entrances and anyone who registers a body temperature over 100.4 will be rechecked with another thermometer and if that test indicates an elevated body temperature, they will not be allowed into the building.
The event that traditionally never sells out as pit passes are sold the entire week for standing-room only, whereby fans can mingle through the pit area and watch the event on a series of large screens throughout the center but that will not be the case this year.
“We are limiting pit passes to 750 per day so there will be much fewer people in attendance,” Ward said. “This will allow us to maintain a sufficient space for social distancing. We hate that we have to limit it, but people’s safety is our top priority and we just need to do this to help ensure everyones safety during this time.”
Ward and his crew had a trail run for the Chili Bowl a week ago as they held the Tulsa Shootout, which featured micro sprint cars from across the country in a three-day event. Ward said there were no issues.
“We were told that it was up to the fans at the Shootout whether the Chili Bowl would happen,” Ward said. “If there were serious issues with fans not wearing their masks and not observing safety protocols, they would cancel the Chili Bowl. The fans were great, and he had no issues, so we are good to go.”
For those without reserved seating for the event, Ward offers this piece of advice for anyone thinking of making the trip.
“I would strongly encourage fans to get here early and secure their weeklong bands,” Ward said. “If they are coming for just a night or two, get here early.”
There will be general admission seating available for fans, but they will go fast.
Multi-day pit passes will be available for the entire week or fans can by a single day pit pass for $60 or a Saturday single pit pass will be $75.
For more information, the Chili Bowl ticket office can be reached at 918-838-3777.