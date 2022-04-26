Norman High pitcher Clayton Moore threw 97 pitches Monday night. Not a single one resulted in a Norman North hit.
Moore pitched all seven innings for the Tigers, striking out 10 batters while throwing 62 strikes as he finished with a no-hitter in the Tigers’ 4-0 win over the T-Wolves at Norman High.
His only blemish came in the third inning, when he walked Nash Farrell with the Tigers needing just one out to retire the side. But that came on the next set of pitches, as Moore struck out Brae Alonzo swinging to leave Farrell on base.
Offensively, the Tigers got it going in the bottom of the third inning. With the Tigers facing two outs, Max Humphrey hit a single to center field that scored Ryan Huntley. Liam McKinney then hit a single that scored Rylan Schuchman to give the Tigers their 4-0 lead.
Neither team scored the rest of the way, but Moore’s pitching kept the T-Wolves from making a run.
The Tigers finished with 10 hits, three of them coming from Harrison Smith. Humphrey finished with two hits and an RBI. McKinney finished with two hits, a run and an RBI.
Farrell pitched the entire game for the T-Wolves, finishing with six strikeouts while surrendering two earned runs.
The win improves the Tigers to 21-9 on the season, while the T-Wolves drop to 20-11. The two teams will face off again at 7:05 p.m. tonight at Norman North.