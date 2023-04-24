It had been nearly a year to the day since Norman North suffered a no-hitter loss to its bitter rivals in the first game of the 2022 Crosstown Clash.
On Tuesday, the Timberwolves were in danger of suffering a similar fate in the bottom of the seventh inning. Norman High starting pitcher Liam McKinney entered the final inning on a roll.
The left-handed senior had retired the last 13 batters he faced, allowing no hits and just one walk, but the score remain tied, 0-0.
The Timberwolves were back up to the top of the batting order and Landon Bruce came through with a seven-pitch walk. Sean Stroud laid a bunt down the third base line and the throw got by the first baseman, giving the T-Wolves runners on the corners with no outs.
The Tigers intentionally walked Jackson Lundquist and Lane Evans made them pay.
On a 2-1 pitch, Evans hit a line drive into centerfield to win the game, 1-0.
“Oh, I was ready,” Evans said. “I was a little upset because they walked the guy in front of me to get an out. If I was gonna get out there, I knew I was gonna win. I was the last batter. It just felt great to walk off a rival there.”
The Timberwolves entered the game with the worse record, but have had a huge turnaround to their season. They were 4-12 entering the month of April, but have won 13 of their last 17 games and eight straight.
“It’s been remarkable the turnaround,” Norman North head coach Brian Aylor said. “We had a lot of adversity early in the year with injuries and guys playing this over for the first time, but they stayed the course they kept listening to the message.”
Even during McKinney’s big performance, Norman North’s Spencer Ille was also getting in a groove on the mound. Ille went all seven innings, allowing just one hit with seven strikeouts and four walks.
The Tigers threatened to score in each of the first two innings, but the Timberwolves’ defense kept coming up with big plays when they needed it.
They turned a double play to end the first inning and had two runners on base with no outs in the second. After a sacrifice bunt, Ille struck out the next batter before forcing a groundout in two pitches.
“I was feeling great,” Ille said. “I mean, the pressure got to me a little bit early, but I was able to calm down and focus on the zone and focus on my catcher.”
The game was delayed for 45 minutes due to rain, though, it continued to sprinkle at times throughout the contest.
The teams combined for three errors and seven walks, but neither pitcher allowed the other side to get any momentum until the final inning of the game.
“I think both pitchers did a great job tonight,” Merrell said. “Liam had a great game their guy pitched really, really well. We left too many people on base. I mean, that’s plain and simple.”
Clayton Moore, who threw a no-hitter against the Timberwolves last season, is expected to be back on the mound for Tuesday’s game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.