When facing a team as confident as Norman North is right now, any missed opportunity can be turned into momentum for the other side.
In Tuesday’s Crosstown Clash finale, that moment came in the third inning.
It started when the Tigers picked up their second out of the inning. Norman North had a runner on first when Jackson Lundquist went to the plate.
The senior belted a line drive into centerfield for an RBI double to put the Timberwolves up 2-0.
Norman High starting pitcher Clayton Moore walked the next three batters and gave up a run on a wild pitch. The Tigers seemed to finally have a chance to end a frustrating inning on a slow ground ball, but the throw went past the first baseman allowing another run to score.
With the bases loaded, Cole Warren saw just one pitch before driving a home run over the left field wall.
The Timberwolves used a seven-run third inning to sweep the Tigers with an 11-1 run-rule win in five innings.
“Huge moment for him and he deserves it.” Norman North head coach Brian ATaylor said about Warren’s grand slam.
The Timberwolves, who secured their ninth straight win on Tuesday, were coming off a dramatic walk-off win over their Crosstown rivals the night before. That game was delayed by almost an hour due to weather.
Tuesday’s game was moved up three hours earlier in order to prepare for rainy weather expected Tuesday night.
The Timberwolves started to catch fire in the third inning, but Aylor said he thought the first inning was key to getting the team going.
The last time Norman North faced Moore was during last year’s Crosstown Clash, in which Moore threw a no-hitter for a shutout win. The Timberwolves struck first with an RBI single from Lane Evans in the first inning and they would get another hit on Moore in the second inning.
Lundquist would again get the Timberwolves going to lead off the fourth with a double into left field. Evans drove in his second run of the day on the next at-bat, setting the T-Wolves up for a four-run fourth inning.
The Timberwolves had nine hits and was able to overcome three defensive errors. Starting pitcher Brett Trease allowed six hits and one run over five innings with six strikeouts.
“I want them to realize that this season's not over and come out and play with some heart and a lot more energy,” Norman High head coach Cody Merrell said. “We shouldn't have to coach energy.”
The Tigers were on an eight-game winning streak at the start of the month, but have lost seven of their last eight. Both teams will finish district play tied in District 6A-2 at 6-8.
They now have two more tune-up games to close out the regular season before
The Timberwolves will be on the road to face Putnam City North on Thursday at 5 p.m. and Norman High hosts Shawnee on Friday at 6 p.m.
