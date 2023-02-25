Norman High head coach Cory Cole had tears in his eyes as he embraced his players and assistant coaches on the Tigers’ home gym Saturday night.
Norman High went 2-18 the season before Cole took over the program. In the two seasons since, the Tigers have gone from a single-digit winning season to area qualifiers to now, on Saturday, winning its first regional title since 1999 on its home floor.
It’s exactly the kind of success Cole wanted to bring to the program when he and his family moved back to his hometown two years ago. Cole had a brief opportunity to take the moment in with his son, senior starting guard Caison Cole, after the Tiger’s 56-47 win.
“Priceless,” Cole said. “I wouldn’t change anything we’ve done to be a part of the Norman family, coming back and putting Norman back on the map with our family. All of these guys are my sons, but to have Caison out there with me and play on the same floor, it’s just dad-stuff that you appreciate. It doesn’t get any better.”
The two teams entered the final three minutes with the score tied 44-44.
Norman High ended up being the more physical team down the stretch, closing out the game on a 12-3 run. Trashaun Combs-Pierce scored eight of the team’s 14 fourth quarter points.
With the Timberwolves needing a turnover late, the Tigers broke through NNHS’ full court press and found Combs-Pierce wide open for the breakaway dunk.
“First time in 20 years, we knew we had to come win it,” Combs-Pierce said after scoring a game-high 23 points. “ (We were) 1-1 coming into the game, we wanted to be 2-1 against the team across the street.”
The Timberwolves used defense and good ball movement to put themselves in a position to win it late.
They went three of seven from behind the arc in the first half, shooting 44% from the field. The Tigers were shooting 56% from the floor, but turned it over six times.
Drew Morris came off the bench to lead the TWolves in scoring with 12 points.
It’s the second game in a row head coach Kellen McCoy said he didn’t feel like his offense had their A-game. Last time, they were able to grind out a tough, 45-35 win over the Knights.
It just wasn’t enough to come away with the win against a talented Norman High squad.
“I feel like we’ve continued to move the ball well and share it,” NNHS head coach Kellen McCoy said. “I still don’t feel like we’re playing well. We’ve got a couple of guys that are kind of in a funk right now.
“We’ve got to try to get them going and get them out of it, but I feel like our guys did a good job of attacking and trying to get good possessions. We’re going to keep fighting.”
Norman North secured its spot in the area tournament with Friday’s win over Northwest Classen. With Edmond-Deer Creek’s upset over Westmoore, the Timberwolves will be facing Westmoore next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Norman High will face Deer Creek on the same day at 6 p.m. Area sites have not yet been announced.
