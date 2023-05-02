There was a moment midway through the first half of Tuesday’s first round playoff game where Norman High’s confidence skyrocketed.
It didn’t come immediately after the Tigers scored their second goal of the first half to take an unlikely 2-1 lead over an undefeated Norman North team on their home field. There were still several shaky moments after that.
A few minutes later, Presley Boyd squeezed a pass between the Tigers’ back line, but Narissa Fults’ shot attempt missed high. A few minutes after that, Fults got a one-on-one opportunity against goalkeeper Maddie Reinke and the Tigers’ senior co-captain made a huge save to keep her team in the lead.
But those near misses only seemed to give Norman High more confidence that they could hang with the top-seeded Timberwolves.
It was a tough first round draw for the Tigers, who had already fallen to the Timberwolves 8-0 earlier this season. Norman High head coach Kevin Chesley said the experience of facing Norman North in the playoffs is like facing a buzzsaw.
The Tigers ran into that buzzsaw late in the first half and on into the second half, eventually falling 6-4. But Chesley was proud of the way his team “jammed up the buzzsaw” on Tuesday night.
“It’s a building block,” Chesley said about the loss. “Seniors, it’s not how you wanted to finish the season, but whatever happens at our program the next couple years, this was a stepping stone.”
Norman North advances to the second round of the 6A state playoffs, while Norman High closes out its season 10-6.
The Timberwolves trailed for over 20 minutes of game time before tying the game on a deflection off the foot of Boyd. With just over two minutes remaining in the half, Boyd found Fults on another through-ball to score Norman North’s third goal of the game.
The two quick goals before half, gave the Timberwolves a 3-2 lead going into the break.
“I thought we gave up some bad goals today,” NNHS head coach Trevor Laffoon said. “Credit to them, they worked their brains off, they did a really good job. I would tell you, the girls would say the same thing, they’re probably super disappointed in themselves today to give up that many goals and play the way we did.”
The four goals Norman High scored on Tuesday were the most any team has put up on the Timberwolves in at least the last five seasons. An elite defensive team in recent years, Norman North entered the playoffs having allowed just nine goals in 14 games this season.
Norman North scored less than a minute into the second half on a cross from Fults that was blasted into the back of the net by Harlee Yocham. The Tigers responded early in the second half to bring the deficit back to one, but the Timberwolves scored less than 30 seconds later on a rocket from Izzy Fletcher to take a 5-3 lead.
The Tigers could only keep a highly talented Norman North front line in check for so long.
The Timberwolves eventually extended their lead to three goals, but the Tigers continued to try to keep the pressure on late. Junior Aniya Facen scored the game’s 10th and final goal on a shot from the right side of the box.
“I just think we need to be a little more grittier,” Laffoon said. “We need a little more grit from our players. They have all the ability in the world technically, soccer-wise, we’ve just got to be a little more gritty. I just think it was kind lazy to me and not great defensively.”
Facen finished with a hat trick in the loss, and Kaylyn Simmons added another goal to bring her season total up to 28. Fults scored a pair of goals and had an assist, while Boyd had one goal and two assists.
“Our first game this year we didn’t have everybody,” Chesley said about the first meeting between the two teams. “It was just kind of a weird night I would say, and we kind of showed more of what we’re about tonight. I think that showed the potency of Norman soccer, whether it’s High or North.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.