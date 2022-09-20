The ball ended up in a bucket.
A routine groundout from Norman North’s Marcella Oballa had the Norman High defense scrambling after the throw sailed over the first baseman’s head. The ball bounced towards Norman High’s dugout, but when Pippa Werner arrived at the ball, it had come to rest inside one of the team’s buckets.
Werner grabbed the ball and rifled it to home plate to try to prevent a second run from scoring on the play. The throw was on time and the tag was made, but the umpire directed the base runner to go ahead and take home plate.
The umpire declared the ball was dead after going into the bucket, which allowed the runner to score and extend the Timberwolves’ lead to 4-0.
“The two runs in the third inning, that’s on the coaches because it bounces in and gets hung up in our buckets,” Norman High head coach Daniel Wood said. “If that doesn’t happen we probably throw the girl out at home. That’s one of those things where we get that play back and it may be 3-0 or 4-0 going into the last inning so it’s a little different.”
The Tigers used a little wrinkle in their pitching to keep the Timberwolves off-balance early. Wood went with Jordyn Mays in the circle to start the game, electing to go with a pitcher that has a little bit more movement in their pitches to try to keep Norman North’s high-powered offense guessing.
Norman High had success with the strategy, opening up the game with a pair of big strikeouts, but then Norman North power-hitter Kaitlyn Webb stepped up to the plate. Webb blasted a solo home run over the left field wall to put the Timberwolves’ first points on the board.
Oballa put the Timberwolves up 2-0 two batters later with an RBI single into shallow right field.
“They’ve got a good game plan right now,” Norman North head coach Trey Palacol said about the Tigers. “The way they did their pitchers, I wasn’t expecting that honestly. So for them to do that and set things up for our hitters it kind of put us in a spot where we had to decide, ‘Okay, we have to go make some stuff happen because she started picking us there a few times.”
Reagan Peters led off the sixth inning by laying down a short bunt. Norman High pitcher Jenna Welch threw the ball wide of the first baseman and Peters was able to make it all the way to third base before a Norman High player was able to track it down.
By that point, Peters had plenty of time to reach home for an inside-the-park home run. The run gave Norman North its final run as the Timberwolves took the first meeting of the Crosstown Clash 5-0.
“We’re only as good as our rival is,” Palacol said. “That’s one thing that I’ve always said, Norman High makes us better and I hope that we’re able to make them better, because we want to be able to compete with everybody not just with them.”
The game came during a critical stretch for both team’s district schedules. The Timberwolves currently sit at No. 4 in Class 6A-4 at 8-4 in district play.
Now, they’ll face No. 2 Choctaw on Wednesday before facing No. 5 Ponca City on Thursday. If Norman North can get a win in both of those games, they could put themselves in a position to host a playoff game according to Palacol.
“This to me was a three-day state tournament,” he said. “You won the first day, now we’re in the semis, let’s go win the semis against Choctaw tomorrow and have an opportunity to play in the finals against Ponca. That’s how I’m trying to set up the next three days, they’re all championship-type atmospheres and that’s what we got tonight against Norman High.”
Norman High (6A-4 No. 6) has a chance to move up in the standings with wins over No. 3 Moore and No. 8 Midwest City.
“I’d say our seniors have been leading us pretty good here and we want to make sure we get everything lined up for them as we move into these last few weeks and make sure we send them off on a high note,” Wood said.
