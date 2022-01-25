Norman High wrestlers Chris Andersen and Cason Deyalsingh were determined to make Senior Night special Tuesday. Both were looking to knock off rival Norman North for the first time in their careers.
Andersen and Deyalsingh pinned their opponents, and the Tigers came from behind to defeat the Timberwolves, 42-34, at Norman High.
“Honestly, it meant the world to me,” said Andersen, a state alternate in 2020 who made quick work of senior Hunter Wienke at 126 pounds. “We’ve had better teams than this and we’ve always lost by just a couple of points, so I just felt like that kind of shows us that we deserved it and that it was ours.”
Fellow seniors Mason Meiser, Andre McCoy and Ayden Spencer also registered pins for the Tigers, who snapped a three-meet losing streak to Norman North. The teams did not wrestle each other last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deyalsingh, a returning state qualifier, had grown tired of losing the Crosstown Clash three straight years.
“I’m a senior,” he said. “This was the biggest year, so that’s what motivated me coming in.”
Norman coach Cory Wilson called Andersen and Deyalsingh the “heart” of the team.
“These guys work their butts off on a daily basis,” Wilson said. “They really motivate the team to get ready.”
It was the last home dual for the Tigers (4-6), who forfeited a weight class Tuesday night and have not wrestled at full-strength this season.
“We’ve got some pretty good experience,” he said.
The Timberwolves took control early and led 25-6 following a decision by Matthew Revas (132) and a pin by Kaden Hawkins-Hinson (138). Norman, however, responded with consecutive pins by Deyalsingh (145), Meiser (152), McCoy (160) and sophomore Lance Eubanks (170) to take a 30-25 lead.
The Tigers sealed the deal with a surprise pin by freshman Travis Cole at 195 pounds. Cole struggled early against junior Trey Nava, trailing 11-2 in the second period before reversing his opponent.
Second-year Norman North coach Justin DeAngelis said the Timberwolves (3-6) lacked the grit and experience to hang with their rivals.
“Every time we got them on their back, they found a way to fight off,” DeAngelis said. “Every time we got put to our back, we gave up and didn’t make the attempt to get off our back. There’s no other words to say about it, we just weren’t tough.”
Norman High recognized nine seniors before the meet, including two female wrestlers.
“Expectations are always high, especially when you’re dueling your crosstown rival,” said Wilson, who improved to 2-3 against Norman North. “It’s a feather in your cap.”