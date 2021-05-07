Finishing third at the Yukon regional earlier in the week, Norman North’s Peyton Benson turned it into the No. 8 seed at the Class 6A state tournament, which began Friday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
She didn’t get through the first day unscathed, but she made it through nonetheless and can still finish as high as fifth place in the No. 2 singles draw.
Teammate Mackenzie Caddell, playing in the No. 1 singles draw, getting there with a fourth-place finish at Yukon, did not fare as well, dropping each of her Friday matches.
Benson, only a sophomore, opened with a victory, knocking off Mustang’s Abby Boedecker in straight sets — 6-2, 7-6 — to remain in the winners bracket.
That meant her next appointment had her sharing the court with Bishop Kelley’s Audrey Brown, the top seed.
Brown played like it, topping Benson 6-1, 6-0, meaning Benson fared better than Jenks’ Julia Parkhill, who failed to win a game from Brown in the first round.
The loss dropped Benson into the losers bracket, from which she could still play as many as three more matches today.
This morning, she’ll meet Putnam City North’s Delaney Fulp, who overcame Moore’s Catlin Hall in three sets to keep her tournament going.
“Hard worker, competitive,” North girls coach Phil Corbett said of Benson, adding that Bishop Kelley coach Mary Tasker sought him out to compliment Benson’s play.
Caddell, just a sophomore, as well, opened against Edmond North’s Alice Hsu, the No. 3 seed, who surrendered not a game in the first round.
Mustang’s Christian Do knocked her out of the tourney, prevailing 6-2, 6-1.
