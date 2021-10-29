One of the things that has made the Noble offense so explosive this season is the number of weapons it can put on the field.
So it wasn’t exactly a shock when running back Colin Thomas — who’s had a great season as the Bears’ starting ball carrier — couldn’t play last week, Tayvan Givens was able to admirably replace Thomas’ spot in the backfield.
Givens was a huge reason why the Bears’ handedly defeated Southeast 48-28. He recorded 187 yards on 32 carries, scoring three of Noble’s last four touchdowns to seal the game.
He was presented with the game ball after the contest was over, verifying his impressive impact on the team’s offense.
The Noble offensive line has consistently opened running lanes for the running backs all season. The line also gave quarterback Colin Fisher plenty of time to throw, and he found plenty of success again last week.
He found receiver Trevor Wardrip for 94 yards, who’s having a great season as a pass catcher for the Bears.
Wardrip has eight receiving touchdowns this season, three of them coming in the team’s opener against Piedmont, and he also plays on both sides of the ball. He also scored two touchdowns — one receiving and one rushing— against El Reno and also snagged pick-six against Duncan.
Two weeks ago, he went for a season-high 251 receiving yards. Against Midwest City, he caught seven passes for 123 yards.
With the Bears facing a 5A showdown against undefeated Ardmore tonight, the Bears will need Wardrip and their full arsenal of weapons to win.