With the outcome of Thursday’s COAC Tournament game hanging in the balance, Norman North pitchers Jack Bucholz and Body Finlay did their best Babe Ruth imitation.
The Timberwolves trailed 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Bucholz homered to left field with a runner on second to tie the game. Finlay did likewise in the bottom of the eighth, homering to left off Harbeson with a runner on base to defeat the top-ranked Antlers, 8-6, at Tiger Stadium.
“I was just waiting for my pitch and looking to hit it,” Finlay said after celebrating with his teammates. “I stepped up there, telling myself to just have fun and just play the game. and that’s what I always think about myself: I never want to make the moment too big.”
Will Bradley also homered for Norman North (19-9 overall, 6-6 District 6A-2), which has won seven straight games and 12 of its last 14. The T-Wolves were out-hit 13-6, but made the most of their opportunities against Deer Creek (24-7, 11-1 District 6A-1), North coach Brian Aylor said.
“This team has faced a tremendous amount of adversity all year long,” Aylor said. “We’ve lost a ton of close games, so to win that game late in extra innings, is a huge momentum builder for their psyche.
“Both of those guys, not only on the mound today but offensively, were huge for us. We didn’t have a tremendous amount of hits ... but the hits we had mattered.”
Finlay also picked up the win on the mound in relief of Bucholz, a fellow senior who threw 84 pitches in four innings and surrendered a two-run homer to Deer Creek’s Brady Hamilton to give the visitors a 4-2 lead.
Harbeson pitched three innings in relief of Deer Creek starter Logan Hedrick, striking out six. Hedrick faltered in the fifth, when he hit three batters, including Finlay, who would score on a base hit by pinch-hitter Harrison Utley to tie the game.
Harbeson was unhittable in the sixth, when he struck out the side. The seventh inning was a different story. After Bradley led off with a double down the left field line, Bucholz stepped in the batter’s box.
“I got a pitch middle in and hit it out,” he said. “I was just trying to get on base. I haven’t hit one of those in a while, so it’s pretty cool.”
The T-Wolves play Southmoore at 2:30 p.m. today at Norman North.