Norman North's baseball team blew a 7-run lead against Southmoore Friday, but the Timberwolves still had a chance to pull off another come-from-behind win when Brodie Finlay stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning.
For Finlay, a senior who homered in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday to beat Deer Creek, it must have felt like deja vu. This time, the T-Wolves trailed 13-12 with runners on first and third and two out on Day 2 of the COAC tournament at Tull Lake Field.
He drove a 2-2 pitch up the middle, but the ball hit the mound and slowed enough for the shortstop to glove it and step on second for the force out to end the game.
The SaberCats, who trailed 9-2 after three innings, scored 11 unanswered runs to lead 13-9 before the T-Wolves rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Norman North's bullpen faltered in relief of starter Nash Farrell, who gave up two runs in three innings of work.
"We should have never been in this situation," Norman North coach Brian Aylor said. "You score nine runs in the first three innings and have a 9-2 lead and you've got to learn to put people away."
Aylor also bemoaned his team's lack of offensive production late in the game.
"We had a couple of innings where we didn't get the timely hitting that we needed, " he said. "Not being able to consistently stop them on the mound put us in a tremendous hole that we just couldn't get out of."
The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for Norman North (19-10, 6-6 District 6A), which plays Edmond Memorial at noon Saturday at Tull Lake Field to conclude the 12-team COAC tournament.
The Timberwolves were in control early, erupting for five runs in the first inning off Southmoore's Brady Gaughan, who got the start when scheduled starter Ryan Gutierrez couldn't go because of injury.
Gaughan lasted one inning, giving up consecutive singles to Brae Alonzo, Landon Bruce, Jackson Lundquist and Finlay to score one run before Will Bradley hit a double to deep left-center field to score two more. Cole Warren followed with a triple to right-center to make it 5-0.
Bruce homered in the second inning to give the T-Wolves a 6-2 lead and then Bradley and Jack Bucholz hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning to extend the lead to 9-2.
Southmoore (12-17, 5-7 in District 6A), had other plans, however, and scored four times in the fourth inning to pull to within 9-6 and four more in the fifth inning to take the lead, 10-9. The SaberCats scored three more runs in the sixth to make it 13-9.
• Norman High offense leads the way in win over Edmond Memorial: In the second game at Tull Lake Field, Norman High's offense scored early and often to beat Edmond Memorial, 13-6.
The Tigers jumped on Bulldogs starter Zack Graham for four runs in the first inning and scored in every inning after that.
"We knew there was going to be a lot of runs scored today (because of the wind)," NHS coach Cody Merrell said. "We swung the bat well yesterday ... hopefully we continue to swing the bat well."
The Tigers scored 12 runs in a losing effort to Edmond North Thursday, but didn't get the pitching they did against Edmond Memorial on Friday.
Ben Huntley started on the mound for the Tigers against the Bulldogs and pitched 5 2/3 innings before coach Merrell pulled him in favor of Tyler Wilkins with runners on first and second. Wilkins got the next batter, Owen Tracy, to pop up to the catcher for the third out.
Wilkins, hit two batters in the seventh inning, but retired the side to end the game.
"He gave us a great start," Merrell said of Huntley, who also singled and doubled and had three RBIs. "He's started a few games this year, but that's definitely the longest he's gone."
The Tigers (19-8-1, 8-4 in District 6A), play their third and final game of the COAC tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday at home against Yukon.