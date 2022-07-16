ARLINGTON, Tex. — With each passing year, the Big 12 appears to be getting closer and closer to shedding a long-held stigma about the conference.
For years the Big 12 has had a reputation as an offensive league, and for good reason. The conference has routinely produced high-scoring offenses with quarterbacks that were often asked to air it out early and often.
Last season, Iowa State finished at the top of the conference in passing offense, but finished 32nd nationally at 263.8 yards per game. The Cyclones threw the ball 34.3 times per game.
The Sooners were 33rd with 263.5 yards per game.
For reference, the Sooners ranked 14th in passing yards per game in 2020 at 315 yards per game in what could be considered a slow season for the program’s air attack.
It’s been awhile, but defenses have started to get a foothold again in the Big 12.
“The defenses in the conference are definitely changing,” Kansas running back Devin Neal said at Big 12 media days. “The Big 12 has always been known for the air raid offense, not playing a bunch of defense. But now teams are running things that are more unique and more competitive. That’s what’s fun — you’ve got to break down the defenses and try to do what you can to slow them down.”
Look no further than the conferences top five defenses last season, where they surrendered a combined average of 21.4 points per game. Compare that to the top five offenses, which had an average ranking of 40.6 nationally in scoring offense.
Oklahoma State and Baylor relied on big defensive performances to make it into the Big 12 championship last season, and finished ninth and 10th in scoring defense respectively. With Jim Knowles leaving Stillwater for Ohio State, the Cowboys’ defense will likely have more growing to do under new defensive coordinator Derek Mason.
Still, with teams like Oklahoma (60th in scoring defense), Texas (99th) and TCU (118th) all having a down season on the defensive side of the ball, it seems likely that the defenses from top-to-bottom have a chance to get even better. All three teams will be bringing in new defensive coordinators this season, including Ted Roof at Oklahoma.
“I don’t know what I’d call it right now, but I would say the defenses have gotten a lot better the last couple of years for sure,” Kansas State defensive tackle Eli Huggins said. “Offenses have kind of changed a little bit, not as much [passing]. I’s been diversified a little bit, but I’d say defenses have definitely gotten better over the last couple of years for sure.”
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda and Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman each brought a defensive perspective into their programs and fielded top-25 defenses in their second season.
The Sooners now have their own defensive-minded head coach in Brent Venables and will be looking to take the first steps to developing a new philosophy on that side of the ball.
When asked about restoring the Sooners' previous identity as a defensive team, Venables emphasized the need for consistency and effort.
"You have to rehearse your beliefs," Venables said. "You have to rehearse what your values are. You have to rehearse what your standards are continuously as you nurture and develop a culture of excellence, a culture of great defense, what that looks like.
"It's not going to be what I just left at Clemson, but it wasn't that way when [I] got there in 2012, either, and you develop that through a lot of work, a lot of players believing in what you're doing. Certainly staff chemistry and cohesion is an incredible part of that."
Klieman, who led North Dakota State to four NCAA Division II national championships prior to taking over the Wildcats, said he knew the conference’s defenses were better than advertised when he made the jump.
“I had heard about all the offenses, and there’s some explosive offenses, but there’s great defensive minds,” Klieman said. “You look at what Mike (Gundy) has done at Oklahoma State for the last couple of years. I thought they were great. Dave Aranda [came in and made] that transition. Iowa State’s always been good on defense. We’re improving on defense. Shoot, Neal [Brown] has had some really great defenses at West Virginia.
“… You can’t say ‘Man, we’re gonna be really good on offense and struggle on defense and win the Big 12 or vise versa and say we’re just gonna shut people out. You need to be balanced and have your offense bail your defense out and your defense bail your offense out.”