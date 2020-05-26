• Editor’s note: The Transcript staff is writing columns this week about the first professional athletes they met and where their careers went.
I will never forget Rasual Butler’s smile.
He had to have signed at least one hundred autographs before I got to the table where a few New Orleans Hornets players were signing autographs at Oklahoma City’s Penn Square Mall. I can only imagine dealing with that many people is taxing but his charismatic energy didn’t reflect that.
I was a dorky 11-year-old, basketball-crazed kid — still am, minus the 11-year-old part. And one Saturday in 2005, I had a brief exchange with Butler in the autograph line that’s stuck with me ever since.
“I’ve never met an NBA basketball player before,” I eagerly told Butler.
“I haven’t either,” the three-year NBA player said in jest.
I laughed and told him I was rooting for him, and he thanked me for the support. Our dialogue was brief but talking to an NBA player — I didn’t care who it was — was a dream come true.
Butler turned out to be a good 'ball player, especially at his draft position.
The Miami Heat selected Butler with the 53rd overall pick out of La Salle, an Atlantic 10 conference program that’s made the NCAA tournament three times since 1990, in the 2002 NBA Draft.
Butler’s situation was less than ideal but he turned his outside chance at the pros into a 14-year career.
How many second-round NBA draft picks can say that?
The answer isn’t many.
Buttler was a solid role player for the Hornets, who were temporarily located to Oklahoma City following Hurricane Katrina.
The 6-foot-7 small forward averaged 8.7 points during the Hornets’ 2005-06 season and 10.1 points the next. Those Hornets seasons in Oklahoma City were some of his best.
He was a full-time starter and averaged 11.2 points during his last season with the franchise, which was two years removed from its Oklahoma City days.
The next year, he had a similar role with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he averaged a career-best 11.9 points over 82 games.
Butler’s pro career began to fizzle after the 2009-10 season with the Clippers. He found work the next six years, but he was far down the bench everywhere he went.
He did have a stint with the Tulsa 66ers, the Thunder’s former farm team now called the Oklahoma City Blue, and earned the 2013 NBA D-League Impact Player of the Year award.
His final long-term NBA gig came in San Antonio during the 2015-16 season. He appeared in 46 games for the Spurs but played a mere 9.4 minutes per game.
Butler was never an NBA All-Star, just another journeyman that provided adequate three-point shooting and defense. He was a bit of a pioneer for today's small forwards.
I looked up to Butler, who always maximized his opportunities, no matter how much the odds were stacked against him.
It pained me January 31, 2018, to learn Butler tragically died in a automobile accident in Los Angeles. He was 38 years old and still chipping away at his basketball career in the BIG3, a three-on-three professional league consisting of former NBA players.
"He was an underdog," Donnie Carr told Bleacher Report in an article published Dec. 10, 2019. "You can find guys that were more talented than Rasual, but in terms of work ethic, heart, dedication, he had the elite work ethic of a Kobe or LeBron. Nobody thought he was going to be that good of a basketball player. That was his motivation to become the best."
As far as determination, Butler is right up there.
He was never the most talented in the league.
But his hustle never stopped.
It was something to admire.
It truly was.
Joe Buettner
405-366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com.
