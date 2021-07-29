For decades, OU/Texas has been one of biggest rivalries in college football. It’s the biggest rivalry in the Big 12.
But you probably wouldn’t have guessed that by just watching the news the past few days.
With OU and Texas seeking membership into the SEC, it’s been clear that the teams that make up the Red River Rivalry haven’t been rivals at all. They’ve been partners.
Just look at how both schools have approached the situation.
When the Houston Chronicle broke the news last Wednesday, both universities sent out two-sentence statements that neither confirmed nor denied the report.
Then, both universities went silent, and didn’t join the other Big 12 schools during a meeting held last Thursday despite being invited.
Their intent to leave the Big 12 became official when both universities released joint statements on Monday that were identical (aside from switching which school was mentioned first). Both schools released their statements around 9 a.m.
Another joint statement came from both schools on Tuesday morning announcing their request to the SEC for membership. Both universities’ board of regents called special meetings for Friday to discuss athletic conference membership.
The Sooners and the Longhorns have been in lockstep. They’ve both made the same moves at the same time.
Is that surprising? It depends on who you ask.
When the Big 12 went through significant realignment in 2011, OU and Oklahoma State were close to joining the Pac-12, as former OU president David Boren and former OSU president Burns Hargis were reportedly committed to keeping the two Oklahoma teams together.
However, that partnership is gone, as evidenced by new-OSU president Kayse Shrum’s comments on Monday.
“It is difficult to understand how an Oklahoma institution of higher education would follow the University of Texas to the detriment of the state of Oklahoma,” Shrum said in her statement.
But it’s not hard to see why the Sooners chose the Longhorns as their new running mate.
Even as Texas struggled to consistently compete over the last decade, they continued to remain as relevant as any program. Per the U.S. Department of Education, Texas’ football program grossed more revenue than any other program in 2021, showing their on-the-field issues had little impact, if at all.
The Sooners had the eighth-highest revenue.
The next closest Big 12 team? TCU at 22. OSU finished at 32.
The SEC had 6 teams inside the top 15.
Add in historical context such as win-loss records and recruiting, and it’s clear Texas is closer to being Oklahoma’s equal than any other team in the Big 12.
(Some Texas fans would argue its program is at least equal to Oklahoma, if not superior. I don’t believe it’s an insult to argue that OU’s success the past two decades has helped them surpass the Longhorns.)
Either way, OU and Texas have clearly been two of the top programs in college football. Even as OSU coach Mike Gundy helped steer his team to respectable win-loss records every season, it’s unlikely OSU would ever reach the heights both OU and Texas have seen.
As great as college football is, it’s just like anything else at the end of the day... a business. And the Sooners picked arguably the most successful business partner in the industry.
Now the question is, how long does this partnership last? If/when OU and Texas join the SEC, they will still be battling with each other for recruits and to firmly cement their place at the top of the conference.
Maybe the change of scenery will invigorate the rivalry. Maybe on-field hostility would influence the off-the-field side of things.
But for now, one thing is clear.
OU and Texas are partners through this whole thing.