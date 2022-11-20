Oklahoma’s defense has been bad for much of this season.
The bright spots of great defensive effort have been like bread crumbs — they’ve been there, but you’ve really had to look for them. A lot of times, it’s boiled down to one player’s performance or maybe a good possession.
The one thing really missing from the season has been a complete performance, filled with several impact players and game-changing moments from start to finish.
That’s exactly what they delivered in the Sooners’ 28-13 win over Oklahoma State Saturday. And it came when the Sooners needed it most.
There were plenty of moments that I thought would be the highlight of the Sooners’ defensive performance. But after looking back, it’d be hard to pick one, which is unusual.
C.J. Coldon’s interception? Jonah Laulu’s? DaShaun White’s? Billy Bowman’s? Any of the team’s six sacks?
To me, the drive that perfectly encapsulated their night came in the fourth quarter, typically when the OU defense has folded in the past.
After another stalled offensive drive for the Sooners, Oklahoma State took over with all of the momentum while trailing just 28-13 with 11:25 to go. On first down, Isaiah Coe and Jordan Kelley sacked Spencer Sanders for a five-yard loss. On second down, Laulu tackled Ollie Gordon for a four-yard loss. On third down, Ethan Downs pressured Sanders and forced him to throw it away.
That was one of six three-and-outs the Sooners forced.
“We’ve been talking for a long time about what it takes to be successful as a player, certainly as a unit,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “We’ve had some ups and downs and some inconsistency. For me as a defensive coach, I take joy in watching them be successful and play with confidence and have fun.
“A bunch of guys shared in the success and incredibly proud of our players and staff.”
The numbers behind the Sooners’ performance stand out.
In addition to their four interceptions, they recorded six sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hurries. The Sooners overwhelmed Sanders, particularly early — three of his four interceptions came in the first half.
But it wasn’t just the pressure they generated. Their rushing defense, statistically one of the worst in college football, limited the Cowboys to 103 rushing yards on 2.9 yards per carry. That’s the second fewest the Sooners have allowed in conference play.
The biggest thing about the performance? Their aggressiveness and chaos, both staples of a Venables-led defense. Those characteristics haven’t been there most of the season.
The road map for what Venables is trying to build defensively was fully on display. He even alluded to that sentiment after the game.
“It lends credibility to what we’ve been asking them to do,” Venables said of the performance. “Things work, but the margin for error is just small. So developing our guys fundamentally, developing the mindset first and foremost, is what we’ve been trying to do. Why can’t we?”
The defense didn’t just play well. They bailed the Sooners’ offense out, time and time again.
After putting up 28 points in the first quarter, the OU offense didn’t score again. They also couldn’t stay on the field. Of their final 12 drives, all scoreless, none of them lasted longer than a minute and a half.
As a result, the OU defense was on the field for almost the entire game. The Cowboys had 19 offensive possessions, recorded a time of possession of 37:38 and played 102 snaps to OU’s 74.
It was the sheer volume that played a big role in the Cowboys’ 484 total yards. But they only scored on three possessions, and the Sooners didn’t wilt down the stretch.
“It was unbelievable,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “The defense was incredible.”
It was the defense that delivered Venables’ first statement victory of his head coaching tenure, and it came against their in-state rival.
That doesn’t mean all the problems are fixed. Venables emphasized that there’s still a lot of room to grow.
But now, at least there’s a blueprint. There’s a performance the OU defense can build on.
“To be a part of this as the head coach and watch these seniors walk off the field holding the trophy and just having some joy [was great],” Venables said. “Got a long ways to go but this was another step in the right direction.”
