OKLAHOMA CITY — A year ago, Community Christian just kept winning. Perhaps this season, it will be a loss that makes everybody take notice of the Royals.
It may not be what coach Tim Price and his squad would prefer. Then again, it’s nice to be noticed for the right reasons, even in defeat.
Via a 59-50 setback at Heritage Hall, such was the Royals’ opening night plight. They didn’t win, but they put a real scare into Class 4A’s second-ranked team.
Despite trailing 35-21 at the half, CCS was right there, in position to score an upset, trailing 48-46 with 4:00 remaining.
The Chargers responded with two quick baskets to regain control. Still, they had to know they’d been in a ball game.
“We did a lot of good things on both ends of the floor to keep ourselves in the game,” CCS coach Tim Price said. “We could have laid down because we were trailing by [14] points at halftime, but our guys continued to fight and we put ourselves in position to win late.”
The Royals did it despite the fact Heritage Hall (3-0) had already played twice, one of its contests an 11-point victory over Class 5A No. 2 Carl Albert. And they did it despite the fact, as Price said, “We had quite a few guys play tonight that I’ve only had one week of practice with because they came out after football season.”
CCS got 12 points from Bai Jobe and 11 each from Cade Bond and Josh Martin.
Auburn-bound Trey Alexander led Heritage Hall with 19 points. Sebastian Perry added 15.
Ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, CCS (0-1) is in position to add some victories to its resumé quickly.
The Royals get back on the court at 8 p.m. Thursday, opening their own tournament against Harding Charter School.
“We’re encouraged by what the future holds for this team,” Price said. “We will continue working and will continue to get better as the season goes along.”
• Heritage Hall girls 41, CCS 37: The great thing about free throws is they’re free, provided you make them. Miss them and they can became terribly expensive.
That’s the lesson the CCS girls learned Tuesday night at Heritage Hall, where a 9-of-24 outing from the charity stripe was a big part of the Royals four-point loss to the Chargers.
CCS actually led 18-10 at the half before being outscored 31-19 after it, and it was in both halves foul-line inaccuracy cost the Royals.
Only making 7 of 17 the first two quarters cost CCS a bigger lead. Only making 2 of 7 the final two quarters allowed the Chargers to get away with a narrow win.
Heritage Hall made 15 of 28 free throws.
The Royals (0-1) were led by Landry Braziel’s nine points. Adyson Hoselton added seven points and Amariah Edwards added six.
Lainey Portman led the Charters (1-2) with 18 points.
• North girls 49, Southmoore 34: Kennedy Cummings held the reins of the offense for the Norman North girls, but Shamica Smith and the interior presence of Fatima Black kept the game far out of reach for Southmoore.
The Timberwolves prevailed 49-34 for their second win of the season.
The first half was largely a product of Cummings and her seven points to go with seven drawn free throws to build up a sizable lead for the Timberwolves that they never let go of.
Beyond halftime when adjustments were made to hamper what impact Cummings had on the game, Smith helped off-ball and bullied whatever smaller defender had switched onto her.
Smith’s quick, decisive moves with the basketball each time she received it helped her match Cummings in scoring with 14 points.
• Mustang 68, NHS boys 60: The Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter, but an early deficit proved too much to overcome in a 68-60 loss to Mustang on Tuesday.
The Tigers fell behind early after Mustang opened the game on a 13-4 run. Mustang capitalized on NHS turnovers and hit 5 3-pointers in the first half to take a 31-26 lead.
The Tigers trailed by just six points in the third quarter, and cut the Mustang lead to three points midway through the fourth quarter. Timely Mustang baskets and free throws put the game out of reach, however, for the Tigers.
NHS guard Chiante Tramble led the team with 16 points, followed by 11 points from forward Connor Goodson.
The Tigers fall to 0-2 on the season.
