Community Christian Boys Basketball: After Heritage Hall debacle, Royals dramatically better quickly

The Community Christian boys played a basketball game two Tuesdays ago emblematic of both the rebuilding effort coach Tim Price faces and the development required for the Royals to become the team they plan to become this season.
The opponent was Heritage Hall, the No. 1 team in Class 4A, the final score was 78-36 and, seemingly more telling, 65-11 after three quarters.
“We’re just unbelievably inexperienced right now,” Price said at the time, later adding it may take most of January before he settles on a stable rotation.
Yet, it’s amazing how far a team can sometimes come in just a few days.
Two days after their original meeting with the Chargers, CCS opened play in its own tournament, the Community Christian Classic.
On Thursday, the Royals, a Class 3A program, took down Anadarko, the then-11th-ranked team in Class 4A. On Friday, the Royals took down Bethany, the then-eighth-ranked team in Class 4A, 56-54, in overtime.
On Saturday, guess who, they took on those same Chargers again, against whom they led 20-19 at the half and were still locked in a tie game with 3 minutes remaining in the third quarter, before, in Price’s eyes, losing their legs, having played four games in five days against legit strong competition.
For the Heritage Hall rematch, Price made some tactical changes, namely spreading the floor with all five of his players on the perimeter, taking away Heritage’s ability to trap the ball in close quarters. He also preached patience and got it from his players.
Still, what he was most impressed by was his players ability to take stock, focus and work hard after being embarrassed just a few days earlier.
“As a whole, it was an incredible transition we made,” Price said, “just within about a 72-hour period after the disaster that we had Tuesday.”
He tinkered with personnel a little, too, bringing Hudson Thrailkill into the starting five.
Though he scored only two points, Price singled out the leadership of both Thrailkill and fellow senior Cade Bond, who finished with eight points, for helping to get their teammates together and on the same page.
“I made sure the next day [after the first Heritage Hall game] everyone’s heads were up,” Bond said. “We just made sure that we’re not going to do that again. We know we’re better than that.”
A good sign, CCS (2-3) got big man Bai Jobe going in the rematch. Jobe finished with 10 points, eight of them in the third quarter.
Bond actually claims to have known a turnaround was in the works, that reaching the tourney final and getting another shot at the Chargers was no surprise.
“I knew that we could play that way. I knew that,” he said. “That first Heritage Hall game was just a bad game.”
On Thursday, that turnaround can continue, when No. 5 Oklahoma Christian School (5-1) shows up in the Royals’ gym.
“We grew up,” Price said. “We matured a whole bunch.”
By Thursday, the Royals will be rested, too.