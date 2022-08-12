Though Community Christian has won a quartet of state titles, it may never have enjoyed a day like Friday, when it downed a trio of Class 6A programs — Norman High and Norman North among them — at the NHS Varsity Volleyball Tournament.
The day’s highlight figured to be the Crosstown Clash the Tigers and T-Wolves played at high noon, claimed by North in three tough sets, 28-26, 25-27, 25-18.
Yet CCS, Norman’s private high school and a Class 3A program that’s been pushed into Class 4A, per the OSSAA rule that moves flourishing private programs up a class in the name of competitive fairness, crashed the party too hard to be denied.
“I feel like this was a measuring stick for us,” CCS coach Christina Maynes said. “It’s the toughest tournament by far we could have stepped into in the early season.”
Already considered the most competitive early-season tourney in the state, the NHS tournament may have outdone itself this season, placing the Tigers, T-Wolves and Royals, along with Deer Creek, together in Pool A, while Edmond North, Edmond Santa Fe, Mustang and Broken Arrow fought it out in Pool B.
CCS’ first assignment was NHS, which it slipped past 28-26, 25-22.
Then came Deer Creek, which opened the day stunning North 25-20, 25-20, yet offered little resistance against the Royals, falling 25-23, 25-18.
Finally came North, which only the night before, in a rematch of last season’s Class 6A state title match, topped Jenks in four sets.
The T-Wolves owned the first set and led the second, only to watch the Royals steal it by winning six of the set’s last eight points and then continuing that domination in the third, ultimately claiming an 18-25, 25-22, 25-12 victory.
“I think it means a lot,” CCS junior and outside hitter Landry Braziel said. “We’re a smaller school and we competed with all these bigger schools. I just think it’s really exciting.”
In Friday’s last match of the day, North led CCS 20-19 in the second set, only to be hit by an avalanche of Royals winners. From trailing to claiming the set, CCS earned five of its last six points on kills, three from Braziel and two from Victoria Gray.
The Royals then claimed the first seven points of the deciding third set, five on winners, including a kill and two aces from Gray, and blocks from Emery Williams and Ashlyn Williams.
After North closed within 13-7, the Royals ran off another seven points, five on winners, including an amazing four aces from Ava Bell and a kill from Ashlyn Williams.
Though neither the Tigers nor T-Wolves advanced into today’s Gold Division matchups, they played the Clash at an excitingly high level, filling the gym with noise.
After the opening set took 54 points to complete and North led 20-16 in the second, NHS came storming back two different times.
The Tigers won 4 of 5 points to get within 20-19, and after the T-Wolves sprinted back ahead 24-20, the Tigers ran off five straight points, four on winners, including a kill and two aces from Emma Henry and a kill from Leah Tchatchoua.
North evened it up, 25-25, on a kill from Sage Donahoo, but successive errors gave the set to NHS.
North found its game in the third, turning a 5-5 deadlock into a 14-7 edge. Though North maintained a similar lead until the match ended, the vast majority of points for both teams were earned by kills and blocks rather than opposition errors.
Despite the Tigers coming away winless, coach Holly Beers believes competitive and tight sets against CCS and North, a pair of state-championship caliber programs, were emblematic of where her program’s headed.
“I see us a heck of a lot better than last year,” she said. “We’ve got girls that love each other, love being around each other, love playing together and can compete (with) a lot more heart than we’ve ever seen.”
Though not North’s best day, the T-Wolves still sport one of Class 6A’s most talented teams, filled with players with extensive state tournament experience.
Katie Kolar and Rylee Roberts, finally seniors, are still setting and swinging. Others coach Faith Avalos is counting on include Parker Gladhill, Kassidy Dominic and Abby Gray.
“We’ve got some talent on the bench, too,” Avalos said. “It’s a good problem to have, when you’ve got a lot of talent and have to spread it out.”
Entering today, in the Gold Division, it’s CCS, in the No. 1 slot from Pool A, taking on Edmond North, No. 2 in pool B, at 9 a.m, followed by Broken Arrow, unbeaten in Pool B, meeting Deer Creek at 11 a.m.
In the Silver Division, it’s Norman North and Mustang at 9 a.m, followed by NHS and Edmond Santa Fe at 11 a.m.
The championship round for both divisions is scheduled for 3 p.m.
