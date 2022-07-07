Community Christian standout defensive end Bai Jobe announced his commitment to Michigan State on Twitter on Thursday.
The four-star edge rusher was the top prospect in Oklahoma in the class of 2023 and was ranked 63rd nationally by 247Sports. Jobe narrowed down the list of the final three teams he was considering on June 28 — Michigan State, Oklahoma and Alabama.
The 6-4, 215-pound senior helped lead the Royals to a 9-3 season behind a dominant defense that allowed eight points per game during district play.
1st off Thank GOD, My Parents for allowing me To Come to America,To my Parents The Bonds for Leading, Teaching & guiding Me. Thanks To Coach Mac for Being The Best HS coach I could Ask for. S/O to Coop for Pushing MeWith That I’m COMMITTED @msu_Football 💚🤍@southside_2win pic.twitter.com/ruahsQaMFX— Bai Jobe (@22_bmj) July 7, 2022
A newcomer to the sport of football after moving to the United States from Senegal, Jobe quickly gained the attention of college programs across the country over the last three seasons. He picked up 30 collegiate offers according to 247Sports, and took official visits to Michigan State and Vanderbilt.