Community Christian Football: Bai Jobe's emergence has helped propel Royal defense to dominance

At 7 tonight, Community Christian kicks off at Oklahoma Christian School in a Class 2A round-of-16 playoff game.
The big story, of course, is the game, because having played the No. 1 team in the state, Washington, within a field goal, a case can be made CCS (9-2) could well be the No. 2 team in the state. Of course, if you can do that, you can also make a case that unbeaten OCS (11-0) should be No. 1 itself.
Inside that storyline is the Royal defense, which gave up 33 points, much of it through the air, to typically run-happy, wishbone-wielding Davis in the first round of the playoffs last Friday.
Because if CCS can return to the defense it’s played the vast majority of the season, it may not matter how strong the Saints are, because if they can’t score, they can’t win, a fate of several Royal opponents this season.
Bridge Creek scored two points against CCS. The OKC Patriots, Holdenville and Bethel scored no points against CCS. Lexington scored six, Crooked Oak seven and even Washington itself 13 and none after the half.
Then, though those who treat recruiting like a sport itself may rank it higher, like pealing an onion, you finally arrive at individual personnel.
Kallen Montgomery, who ran for more than 200 yards against Davis, also leads the Royals with 81 tackles from his linebacker position. Dylan Acton, at defensive end, is next, with 63.
Then there’s Bai Jobe.
Jobe plays defensive end, too.
A sophomore, he did not come out for football until Sept. 21 of last year, after the Royals had already played their first three games of the season.
Also, just the other day, 247Sports came out with its Class of 2023 prospect rankings and Jobe is No. 61 nationally, No. 7 among edge pass rushers and the No. 1 prospect in the state.
At 6-foot-4, a few pounds north of 200, with a 7-foot wingspan, he is a generational athlete, perhaps anywhere and certainly in small-school Oklahoma football.
Yet, if recruiting is not your thing, just plays his athleticism makes possible might be.
“Last week, there was a play. [Davis runs] triple option,” CCS coach Mat McIntosh said. “He comes through the line, beats his guy. The back has passed the quarterback and he doesn’t quite know who has the ball, so he reaches out his arm, grabs the tailback, tackles him; hits the quarterback in the shoulder, quarterback goes flying.
“The quarterback had the ball, but he tackled both of them on that same play. We looked at it back on film and we were like, ‘Yeah, that’s not natural.’”
Or, athleticism aside, Jobe may grab your attention upon the realization he’s being ranked so high by recruiting media and making plays like the one his coach described having played less than 20 football games, total, in his third language, one he did not speak when his family emigrated from Senegal to the United States prior to his eighth grade year.
Jobe’s first language is Wolof. His second is French.
A basketball player, too, he figured that would be his sport until attending Norman High’s game at Mustang on Sept. 18 of last year.
CCS had the night off and Jobe was there to watch his friend, Tiger receiver Jaden Bray, face the Broncos.
He and Bray had been AAU basketball teammates, yet Bray had already committed to play football at Oklahoma State. Watching Bray play that night, Jobe decided, why not, he could play football, too.
He’s taken to it.
“I love football … [it’s] really fun, for sure. I feel bad because I should have played before,” Jobe said. “It’s fun, everybody is together, you know what I mean, as brothers and stuff. We all love each other and we all love to play that game.”
He’s a big reason why the Royals have been so good defensively this season. Big because he can make plays himself. Just as big because he demands double- and triple-teams and convinces opponents to run away from him, which is no picnic either.
Jobe, who also returns kicks and plays receiver, leads the Royals in quarterback sacks at 15 1/2. His 55 tackles, though, rank third, behind Montgomery and Acton. Still, his ability to pick up the game has made an impression.
“I’ve seen him pick things up quicker than pretty much anybody else,” Acton said. “Coach [Joel] Cortez, who’s our D-line coach, he’ll show us stuff that we need to do, and I won’t get something and Bai will get it faster. He’s super smart and understands everything really quickly.”
CCS defensive coordinator Matt Cox has been witness to Jobe’s development.
“He’s progressed. He’s progressing every week, just like this entire defensive unit is,” he said. “Having a special player, obviously, helps everybody.”
McIntosh may not have banked on Jobe picking the game up so quickly, but he liked his defense from the beginning.
“I told our coaches and anybody who would listen to me that I thought we had a chance from Day 1 to be a better defense than last year,” he said. “And that’s losing five starters, including all four of our linebackers, who, all of them, had great years.”
It’s happened.
Just as the Royals have come a long way since opening night, so has Jobe, who helped set the stage for CCS’ 22-6 Zero Week loss to Crossings Christian, fumbling the opening kick.
“Listen, I will tell you something,” Jobe said. “That night, I cry, cry, cry a lot … I’ve got to help my team, so I go over it and I say, ‘I’m not going to do it again.’”
Tonight he’ll be a big part of a defense trying to hold the unbeaten Saints down, trying to push his program to Class 2A’s quarterfinal round, a stage CCS has never reached.
Jobe believes the Royals can get there and keep going.
“If we play good, we can win state for sure,” he said. “We’ve just got to come together and play well.”
That’s what Jobe and the Royals have been doing for 10 games now. Tonight, bringing all their stories together, they can make it 11.