Community Christian Football: Failure to finish drives haunts Royals as seasons ends

EDMOND — Community Christian went up and down the field.
Though the Royals struggled to construct a conventional running game, quarterback Boyce McIntosh still led an offense that gained a bunch of first downs and yards.
Nonetheless, scoring remains the name of the game, the Royals couldn’t do it and the Saints walked away with one of the more difficult and hard-fought 28-0 victories anybody’s likely to ever see.
The Royals finished the season in the same place they finished last season, one win short of Class 2A’s quarterfinal round, reaching the round-of-16 by knocking off Davis and getting stuck there via a loss to OCS.
CCS won 10 games last season and answered with nine more this season.
OCS still hasn’t lost.
The first three possessions between the teams set the template for the game.
OCS took the kick and drove to the CCS 15-yard line, from which it went backward, leaving Saints kicker Grayson McGuire to miss a 40-yard field goal attempt wide right.
The Royals took over and drove to the Saints’ 25-yard, from which quarterback Boyce McIntosh found Bai Jobe in single coverage at the goal line.
Jobe was tightly covered and had to twist to make a play at the ball. He did, and he did, but could not come down with it.
Two plays later, facing third-and-10, McIntosh was intercepted by Gannon Roberts and five plays and 84 yards after that, OCS was celebrating a 38-yard burst from Collin Matteson that made it 7-0 with 3:40 remaining in the first quarter.
The Royals could drive but couldn’t finish. Unable to get a ground game going beyond quarterback keepers, the nearer they got to the end zone, the more difficult it was to keep going.
“When we got down there and tried to pick up a yard or two, they clamped down on it,” Mat McIntosh said. “And that led to our quarterback forcing some things in there. Just that, and we didn’t have things bounce our way.”
That pattern — solid drives followed by turnovers trying to make something happen — led to the Royals nearly matching the Saints’ 405 yards of total offense, finishing with 367.
Of course, that figure doesn’t include OCS’ Will Watson’s 93-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the second quarter when Boyce McIntosh was hit pulling his arm back to throw facing third-and-goal from the 6.
CCS had a chance to halve the score late in the third quarter after driving to OCS’ 12, only for the drive to stall on downs and the Saints to take it and drive 88 yards in seven plays, Matteson going in from 4 with 6 seconds left in the third quarter.
Matteson finished with 210 yards on just 11 carries, while teammate Kaleb Barnes turned 20 chances into 132. In all, the Saints carried the ball 42 times for 391 yards.
CCS had no answer for that, with McIntosh running 24 times for 59 yards, a total marred by 42 yards in losses.
Kallen Montgomery, who was so effective against Davis a week earlier, finished with 13 yards on six carries.
“They did a great job of taking away our running back run game, just squeeing it,” Mat McIntosh said.
Boyce McIntosh finished 17 of 34 with three interceptions for 310 yards, 233 after the half.
Charlie Peterson caught three for 104, Jobe caught four for 71, Gershom Smith caught four for 77, all in the fourth quarter.
It’s been a fine couple of seasons for the Royals, even if both ended a game or two or three short of where they hoped to venture.
“It stinks right now,” Mat McIntosh said. ‘But we told our boys, three days from now, a week from now, they’ll look back and have a lot of pride in how far our program has come.”