Community Christian football: Royals can still enjoy a big season, but they must bounce back to do it

This could be Community Christian’s finest football team to date.
The Royals have won five of six games, and in those victories have averaged 44 points and in only two of those five wins has their opponent even been within two scores.
They’re heady times.
Or they could be if the Royals are inclined to keep it up.
Unless, of course, any football team is only as good as its most recent outing. Because if that’s the case, categorizing CCS becomes more difficult.
That’s because the last time out, against Washington, even as the Royals proved they could play with the Warriors, stand up to the Warriors, gain and defend ground with the Warriors, they still became a lopsided victim of the Warriors, whose haven’t-missed-the-playoffs-in-forever mojo remains a real thing opponents must overcome and the Royals couldn’t, falling 37-8.
“Coaches say this all the time, but there were just a handful of plays that were the difference in the ballgame,” CCS coach Mat McIntosh said. “They had two more yards of total offense. We actually ran one more play than them. But the game really turned on defensive scores.”
Games will do that.
Each a potential 14-point swing, the Royals suffered two of them, one an interception returned the distance and one a fumble returned the same.
CCS doesn’t want to forget the game was fought fairly, evenly, physically, but still wants to own all of its letdowns.
“There was no moral victory,” McIntosh asserted. “Our goal was not to play with them, but to beat them.”
Also, the thing about that game, it was just the first of a gauntlet bound to define CCS’ regular season, which is bound to define its playoff position, presuming there is one.
Tonight, the Royals (5-1, 1-1 District 2A-3) face an old nemesis in Christian Heritage (4-2, 3-0), after which they get Purcell (2-4, 1-2) and Bethel (4-2, 1-2).
CCS quarterback Boyce McIntosh, son of the coach, said the Washington game “just showed that mentally, how we weren’t there and we weren’t ready.”
That can’t be an issue away from home tonight. The Royals have to be the best version of themselves.
“It stinks to get our first loss, but you know we can’t really dwell on it,” said center and linebacker Josh Vordenbaum. “We still have four games and we can still be a No. 2 seed and we can still make a deep playoff run.”
One thing helping the Royals get in the right frame of mind, said Boyce McIntosh with a smile, “It’s definitely a rival.”
His father feels similarly.
“I think it’s really good we’re playing CHA this week,” Mat McIntosh said. “Our guys were heartbroken over our loss last week and there could be a real danger if that carried over. [But] we get to play CHA this week and everybody at our school is excited.”
How to prevail?
“Blow up the run game,” Vordenbaum said. “They love to run the ball. Pretty much all the teams that we have left on the schedule love to run the football.”
Offensively, the Royals have to finish their drives, turn yards into points and not rob themselves by tossing pick sixes or turning the ball over.
“You have to respect every team,” Boyce McIntosh said, “but you can’t be afraid of them … I feel like part of this game is the team we’re most scared of would probably be Washington, and we just got over that.”
Hopefully, not to be scared again. Certainly not scared by a rivalry that’s persisted through the ages, from the old OCSAA to the OSSAA, all the way into the same Class 2A district.
“I think we’ll bounce back this week,” Mat McIntosh said.
The Royals just have to do it.