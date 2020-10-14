Community Christian football: Royals can still enjoy a big season, but they must bounce back to do it

Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Clear early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.