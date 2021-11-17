Community Christian Football: Royals journey on verge of taking them where they've never been

As it turned out, Crossings Christian wound up being a pretty good team.
Aside from No. 1 Washington, the Knights are the only squad to knock off Community Christian this season.
Just like the Royals, the Knights went 8-2 and have since won their first playoff game. Not like the Royals, who finished second in District 2A-3 behind Washington, the Knights won District 2A-2, claiming the loop on points after finishing 6-1 alongside Chandler and Jones.
Thus, for CCS, which Friday travels for a 7 p.m. kick at Oklahoma Christian School hoping to reach Class 2A’s quarterfinal round for the first time, its Week Zero opening night setback was at least a quality loss.
Sort of.
Because the thing about that evening was Crossings was not very good either. The Royals, giving up five turnovers, were just that challenged.
It was a result not even on the table for CCS coach Mat McIntosh, his staff and team. It felt impossible.
"We expected to kill Crossings," defensive end Dylan Acton said.
Also, at least in part, it's responsible for where the Royals find themselves now, on a roll heading into the postseason’s second round.
“From that Crossings game on Friday night, to how our boys showed up that Saturday morning, ready to go to work, and that’s really been the mindset,” McIntosh said. “Just every week, honestly, we’ve gotten better.”
That’s clear.
The Royals are 9-1 since, the only loss a three-point decision to the Warriors, who happen to be Class 2A’s No. 1 team, who did not score a point after the half and whose next closest game in the district was a 38-point win over Bethel.
Opening night, the Royals offensive line was lost, quarterback Boyce McIntosh was running for his life, there was no time to throw and no room to run and CCS finished stuck on six points.
“We were just inexperienced,” said senior center and nose guard Kyle Smith, whose own story underlines the point: he came out for football this season having not played since his freshman year.
The unit struggled to know not what it was supposed to do, but the technique required to do it.
“Like double teams,” Smith said, “which person stays and which person breaks off.”
They figured it out.
The next four weeks, CCS put 20, 31, 46 and 52 points on the board. After their 13-10 loss at Washington, they hung 51 and 38 on Christian Heritage and Purcell.
Against Davis in last week’s first round of the playoffs, Kallen Montgomery ran for 211 yards and four touchdowns against a defense that faces the wishbone every day in practice.
Boyce McIntosh has seen the difference right in front of him.
“Each week they’re getting better and better and better,” he said. “I would say they’re light years better than they were that first game of the season … It’s easier for me to just be able to go through my progressions and reads and … it gives Kallen a lot of time to run.”
Through the air, McIntosh has completed 65.2 percent (197 of 302) of his passes for 2,515 yards and 29 touchdowns against four interceptions, while running for 726 and seven scores.
On the receiving end, Charlie Peterson’s caught 44 passes for 916 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Montgomery’s numbers last week and McIntosh’s and Peterson’s over the season appeared not possible as the Royals departed Crossings back on Aug. 27, even if a bright spot still shone through that difficult evening:
Defense.
If not for the turnovers, Crossings might have scored no points at all.
Mat McIntosh, apologizing to his defensive coaches afterward, told them, “We should have won that game 6-0.”
That was the promise the Royals defense offered and the promise it has since delivered.
Next game, but for a debatable safety, CCS shut out Class 3A’s Bridge Creek.
Actual shutouts came next against Holdenville and Crooked Oak, only to be followed by giving up 13 points to Washington, a team that’s scored fewer than 40 only one other time this season and fewer than 50 only three other times.
In Week 9, the Royals posted another shutout, over Bethel, a playoff team. In Week 10, a 55-6 victory over Lexington marked the sixth time they’d yielded seven or fewer points.
Win Friday, and CCS will find itself among the last eight standing, a place the program’s never been since joining the OSSAA so many years ago.
Should it get there, it will do it having played just the kind of season that takes a team to such places.