Community Christian's undefeated season came to an end as a tough and physical Washington team proved too much Friday night at Royals Stadium.
Falling 38-7, the Royals failed to get the ball into the end zone but one time in the second quarter, despite being in position to net points several times.
“Turnovers killed us,” Royals coach Mat McIntosh said.
The Warriors scored twice off Royals turnovers, one was a 25 yard pick-six on their first possession of the game and the second was off a 10-yard fumble recovery returned for a touchdown on the opening play of the second half.
“We just lost the turnover battle,” McIntosh said. “ … [Those turnovers] put us in a hole that we couldn’t get out of.”
Lack of skill wasn’t the reason for the loss. Rather, it was failed execution during moments of opportunity, McIntosh said.
When the ball wasn’t being turned over, the Royals were running down the field racking up over 200 yards of rushing. Despite moving the ball down the field, their drives would fizzle or end before reaching the end zone.
CCS' run game was highlighted by a 68 yard dash from their own end zone. After Washington was forced to punt, it backed CCS up just inside its own 1-yard-line. After utilizing play-action, quarterback Boyce Mcintosh ran up the middle and appeared to have a clear path to the end zone before being tripped up at the Warriors' 45-yard-line. That drive — as many did — resulted in a turnover on downs.
That was the Royals' story. Their offense could never capitalize on big plays or strong field position, leaving their defense carry the weight of the game.
“Our defense played well enough to keep us in the game,” McIntosh said.
Although the Warriors put up 37 points, their offense wasn’t the cleanest. Washington suffered two interceptions, missed a field goal and was forced to punt on numerous occasions. Yet, no matter how hard the CCS defense fought, its offense continuously gave Washington the ball in field position that eventually led to touchdowns.
“When it got right down to it they were tougher than we were,” Mat McIntosh said. “That’s something we need to fix if we want to get where we want to get to. We have to toughen up.”
Looking ahead to next week, the Royals take on longtime rival Christian Heritage, a game McIntosh said is very important to both the coaches and their players.
“One of the things we have to work on going into next week is taking better care of the ball offensively and sharpening up,” he said. “There were a lot of things that just weren’t sharp today so we have to work on those routes and reads that will be our main emphasis offensively.”
