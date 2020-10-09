BLANCHARD — The Royals looked the part.
Ranked No. 1 by the coaches and given the top seed at the Class 3A state volleyball tournament that began Friday at Blanchard High School, Community Christian played up to the billing, sweeping past Summit Christian 3-0 (25-6, 25-13, 25-21).
A squad with no seniors, two juniors, that counts three freshmen in its starting lineup, the Royals played like they’d been there before, though they hadn’t.
“We could have definitely played better,” freshman setter Stella Gorton said.
Perhaps they might have late, when they were coasting home to victory, but likely not early when the Royals weren’t just winning about every point, but winning them with winners: kills, blocks and aces.
CCS won six of the match’s first seven points, 16 of it’s first 18 and 22 of its first 26.
As a team, the Royals put together 10 kills, six aces and two blocks in the opening set, hardly relying on charity from their opponents.
Landry Braziel, one of those freshman, an outside hitter, collected her fifth kill by the match’s eight point before going on to finish with 12 kills, four aces and a block.
More than that, for all of her chances, only twice did she cost her team a point, serving long once, and finding the net with only one of her swings, an almost impossible feat given how busy she was.
“I read the plays,” Braziel said. “I read the blocks so that I know exactly where to hit and I try to be smart about where I’m putting the ball on the court.”
She’s a luxury to CCS’ setters, Stella Gorton and Caroline Bell.
“She makes it really easy,” Gorton said. “Because I know if it’s close enough, she’s going to get there.”
After Braziel’s opening splash, the Royals began sharing the wealth.
Victoria Gray, another freshman outside hitter, finished with 11 kills and an ace. Channing Apel, one of the squad’s two juniors along with libero Sydney Burks, added five kills, three blocks and an ace.
“We came out on fire,” CCS coach Melody Steelman said. “I thought we would do that. You have a tendency to let up a little bit when you come out that strong, but we recovered.”
The Eagles longest run of uninterrupted scoring lasted four points, when they went from 6-4 down, to 8-6 up in the second set; after which the Royals won seven of the next eight points to reassert control.
The match’s best flurry came during that span and seemed to last a full minute, both teams getting several swings at ending the point and none doing it until Braziel offered her seventh kill to push CCS’ edge in the set to 12-9.
“She anticipates well,” complimented Steelman, “and she’s got so much power.”
The final set was knotted 21-21 until the Royals closed by winning the match's last four points, Bell earning the final winner with an ace.
CCS returns to the court at 9 a.m. Saturday to face fourth-ranked Oklahoma Christian School.
The Saints topped the Royals 3-1 on Sept. 17 before being swept by the Royals nine days later at the Chisolm Trail Conference Tournament.
“We definitely need to play better,” Braziel said.
Better than they played late, perhaps.
Better than they played early may not be possible.
