131
The final point differential Oklahoma enjoyed in the first quarter this season. Wednesday night in Arlington it was 17-3 for a season long 151-20 advantage.
8-8
That’s the number of quarters OU played from the second quarter of the Baylor game through the first quarter against Florida, as well as the number of interceptions the Sooners posted in those eight quarters. OU picked off Florida quarterback Kyle Trask three times in the first quarter Wednesday.
54-22
The number of bowl games the Sooners have played in all time, followed by the number of consecutive seasons in which they’ve reached a bowl game. OU’s first bowl game was a 17-0 1938 Sugar Bowl loss to Tennessee. OU’s current streak began with a trip to the 1999 Independence Bowl.
48-55
That’s the old high-point total OU had ever scored in a bowl game and the new high-point total following Wednesday night’s victory over Florida. Previously, the Sooners scored 48 against Duke at the ’58 Orange, against Virginia in the ’91 Gator, against UConn at the ’11 Fiesta and against Georgia at the ’18 Rose.
3
The number of OU running backs to average more than 10 yards per carry against Florida. Rhamondre Stevenson ran 18 times for 186 yards, Marcus Major nine times for 110 and Seth McGowan ran once for 73.
10
The number of receivers to catch a pass for OU, even on a night Spencer Rattler (14) and Chandler Morris (1) completed just 15 between them: McGowan, Charleston Rambo, Drake Stoops, Trejan Bridges, Theo Wease, Marvin Mims, Austin Stogner, Jeremiah Hall, Theo Howard, Mikey Henderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.