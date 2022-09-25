The Sooners’ offense, despite its struggles all game, scored at the 4:36 mark of the fourth quarter to cut the Kansas State lead to 34-27. The options for the Oklahoma defense were simple — get a stop, or lose the game.
That opportunity came with 2:39 to go, with the Wildcats facing a third-and-16 at their own 41-yard line.
The Sooners sent pressure at Adrian Martinez and the Kansas State quarterback escaped, picking up the first down and more on a 55-yard run to the OU 4-yard line.
Gut punch.
Two plays later, it was Martinez scoring the touchdown to put the game away.
Getting a stop on that third down was a play the Sooners’ defense simply had to make, and didn’t. The opportunity was there, but the execution wasn’t.
That was the story for the Sooners in a game they lost by seven points at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
What made that play surprising wasn’t just the defense’s lack of execution, which hadn’t been much of an issue through the first three games. It was the complete breakdown on a play the defense needed to give the offense a chance.
“I just saw some things that I haven’t seen since we started,” OU coach Brent Venables said.
There were missed opportunities on offense as well, particularly in the third quarter.
A lot of the offensive struggles were self-inflicted. The Sooners had to settle for a field goal after their eight-play, 48-yard drive to open the second half because of a false-start penalty. Out of the Sooners’ 11 penalties, four of them were false-start penalties that came in the second half.
One egregious penalty came on a third-quarter drive, with the team trailing 24-20. The Sooners were set to go for it on fourth-and-4 from the KSU 43-yard line, but a delay of game penalty moved the Sooners back five yards and forced them to punt.
Kansas State drove down the field on their pursuing possession and kicked a field goal to push their lead to seven points.
Prior to Martinez’ 55-yard run, an OU face mask penalty on second-and-5 helped move the chains for Kansas State’s offense.
Those are the kind of mistakes the Sooners just can’t afford to make while still expecting to win the game.
“In a game like this, you’re playing with fire,” Venables said of the penalties.
Of course, it didn’t help that the Sooners again got off to a slow start. Kansas State scored twice to open the game, while the Sooners were forced to punt on their first two possessions.
Against an inferior Nebraska team last week, the Sooners weren’t punished for a bad start that put them in an early 7-0 hole. Against Kansas State, the Sooners never fully recovered.
None of this is to say Kansas State didn’t outplay the Sooners in every facet. The Sooners had no answers for Martinez, who finished with 382 total yards and five touchdowns. Martinez had 304 yards passing in total through the Wildcats’ first three games.
But against the Sooners, he looked unstoppable. and on the other side of the ball, the Kansas State defense left the OU offense without many options.
“Hats off to Kansas State, they came in here and earned the victory in every way. They whooped us in every part of it and outcoached us,” Venables said.
While the loss feels bad — the Sooners were a 13.5-point favorite — it’s not the end of the world for the Sooners. It’s still early. The path back to the Big 12 title game is still very attainable.
But just like Kansas State was a significant step up from Nebraska, the Sooners will see better opponents during conference play. Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas and others will punish the Sooners for the mistakes they made Saturday.
The loss ends the honeymoon period for Brent Venables’ tenure with the Sooners. Now, the next thing to watch will be how his team responds to an early gut punch.
“We’re not going to be defined by this loss,” Venables said. “We will, however, be defined by how we respond moving forward.”
The Sooners don’t have to wait long. Next weekend’s game against TCU in Fort Worth will prove to be another test.
Venables will have to hope his team learned from this one.
