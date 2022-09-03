Anybody that’s listened to Venables speak since he was hired as Oklahoma’s head coach nine months ago has heard him talk about all about it. He has a high standard and high expectations for his players and his staff.
The players have raved about Venables’ impact on the culture, and the intense shot in the arm he’s given the team, since spring practices. But it’s easy to say that before a team has played a snap.
So leading into Saturday’s opener against UTEP, there was a question: Would Venables’ influence off the field lead to tangible results off the field?
After his team’s 45-13 win over the Miners, Sooner fans can be confident it has.
There was a big example during the game that showed it.
Other than surrendering a field goal, the Sooner defense mostly dominated UTEP’s offense in the first quarter. The Miner offense ran for exactly -15 yards and finished with 55 total yards.
But things nearly turned in the second quarter.
The OU offense, which scored at a lightning pace in the first quarter, went three-plays-and-out to start the second quarter. The UTEP offense took advantage, marching down the field on a 10-play, 85-yard drive for a field goal and a touchdown to cut the Sooner lead to 21-10. The Sooner offense again went three-and-out, giving the UTEP offense another chance to cut into the lead.
The defense didn’t panic. Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes recorded back-to-back sacks on first and second down to force a three-and-out. The Sooner offense responded to that momentum and scored their own touchdown to end the half.
The Sooner defense forced a punt on UTEP’s first drive of the second half, ending all pretense of any kind of funny business at Owen Field.
It’s easy to not be too impressed. The Sooners were a 31-point favorite. It’s a home game. North Texas made quick work of UTEP last week.
But this was significant because we saw what the Sooners did in a similar position in last season’s opener against Tulane 364 days ago.
That game, the Sooners took a 23-point lead into halftime. But Tulane hit them in the mouth in the second half, and they crumbled.
They won that game — it would be more accurate to say they escaped — by five points, though Tulane had the final possession with a chance to win.
Those Sooners were also 31-point favorites. They should’ve won big, and didn’t. These Sooners were expected to win big. They took a punch, they handled it, and they won big.
It all matters.
“One of my favorite things was the defense coming back in the beginning of the second half,” Venables said. “... We’re trying to establish a mindset and an attitude in not being satisfied, being hungry, putting a foot down and slamming the door no matter who goes in, and to play to a standard, compete to a standard. There are signs there that it certainly happened today.”
It’s that kind of evidence of Venables’ words translating on the field that made the postgame interviews mean more afterwards.
After the game, Venables said he wanted his team to enjoy the win briefly before “[stripping] this thing back down to the studs and starting over again.” That line was repeated by offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and linebacker Danny Stutsman.
“I love his intensity,” Stutsman said. “I love everything about him… I would do anything for this man. Anything he says, I would do for him. There’s a buy-in from everybody on this team, and we’re just excited for everything he brings and everything he’s done and what we’re going to do in the future under Coach Venables.”
It’s clear his words are having an impact.
It wasn’t a perfect game. The Sooners committed seven penalties for 64 yards compared to six and 50 for UTEP. The secondary had some lapses in coverage.
But if Venables’ words are having a tangible impact on the field, it’s reasonable to be confident those things will improve.
“At the end of the day, this game was going to be about Oklahoma reestablishing the soul, the spirit and the standards of this program,” Venables said. “Moving forward, we’re really focused on how we do and what we do. Not just that we play football, but how we do.
“We wanted anybody who was tuning into that game to see us playing with incredible, incredible effort and energy from start to finish. For the most part, I thought we did that.”
