There was something really special that happened during Oklahoma’s game against Hawaii late Friday night.
Of course, the biggest moment was Jocelyn Alo’s 96th career home run in the sixth inning that broke Lauren Chamberlain’s record for most career homers. It was an incredibly special moment for an incredibly special player. It was the culmination of years of hard work and unbelievable talent.
But there was something significant about that moment, more than just Alo hitting it out of the park. It’s that she was given the opportunity to hit it.
Alo had 88 home runs coming into this season. She hit her 95th home run against Texas State, the team’s 10th game — her seventh of the season.
Her 96th homer came nine games later against Hawaii.
Why did it take so long?
Because opposing teams, and opposing pitchers, mostly decided they’d rather intentionally walk Alo than risk giving up a home run or being the team that gave up the record-breaking home run.
In the eight games following her record-tying home run, Alo was walked 16 times. She only recorded 12 at-bats.
“It definitely did get frustrating,” Alo said.
Things changed when the Sooners faced Hawaii. Alo recorded three hits, though the first two hits didn’t go over the fence.
That was until Alo met pitcher Ashley Murphy.
It was Murphy who came in as a relief pitcher in the sixth inning. When it was Alo’s turn at the plate, Murphy didn’t back down.
Murphy pitched to her, just like any other batter. She understood the risks, but didn’t care.
Yeah, the risk became reality when Alo made contact on Murray’s pitch and hit a home run. But it was more about the symbolism of it all.
Murphy made Alo earn it, and she did.
Alo even acknowledged it after the game.
“I just want to say shout out to [Murphy],” Alo said. “She and the rest of the UH Wahine team for just coming out and competing. That’s all a team and myself ask for is that you just compete. They came out here and they bowed up to us. Just shout to her for competing.”
What was even cooler was Murphy’s response.
She found a post on Twitter after the game that thanked her for competing against Alo, and she responded.
“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to challenge myself as a player and person,” Murphy’s tweet read. “For all of you that didn’t pitch to her, you’re missing out!! (sic) So much respect for Jocelyn and the entire lineup 1-9.”
Murphy wasn’t upset. She recognized Alo’s remarkable talent.
How cool is that?
The intangible thing that goes into any special sports moment is the sportsmanship that it requires. It takes teams and individuals competing hard against each other for the ultimate goal of winning.
If you’ve played a sport before, it’s almost certain that somebody outplayed you at least once. That’s part of competing. Sometimes, the other team or player gets the best of you.
On Friday night, Alo got the best of Murphy. But only because Murphy was willing to pitch to her. What if Alo had missed?
But she didn’t. and that’s part of what made the moment so special.
Alo will always be remembered for a historic and accomplished career. She’s one of the all-time greats.
And it’s because pitchers, like Murphy, gave her the opportunity to prove it. and she did, time and time again.
That’s pretty cool.