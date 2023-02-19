By Jesse Crittenden
Transcript Sports EditorWhen I was offered the sports editor job at The Norman Transcript, it felt almost surreal.
I knew it was a big job with a lot of responsibilities. I knew it played a vital role for a Norman community that has no shortage of rich and vibrant teams and players.
I was also intimidated. Clay Horning, Tyler Palmateer and Joe Buettner were incredible predecessors who performed the job admirably well.
I knew I had big shoes to fill. I knew how difficult it would be to cover OU football, a team that means so much to so many people.
But it was too good of an opportunity to pass up. I’m so glad I took it.
However, after 19 months in this position, it’s time for me to move on. Monday will be my last day as The Transcript sports editor.
What I really want to do with this column is say thank you.
This job taught me so much about what it means to be a journalist. About what it means to cover a community like Norman. About how much value a newspaper can bring to a community.
There’s never been a dull moment since I started in July 2021. My second day on the job, I traveled to Arlington, Texas for Big 12 Media Days, a two-day event. I barely slept the night before. I was so excited but also incredibly nervous.
When I got there, I was surrounded by reporters whose stories I had been reading for years. I felt almost unworthy to be alongside them. Thankfully, the OU beat is a very welcoming and helpful group of talented reporters and even better people, and they helped me find my footing.
I had no idea what was to come. My third week on the job, Oklahoma and Texas voted to join the SEC. Five months later, Lincoln Riley was gone, Bob Stoops stepped up in the interim, and Brent Venables returned to coach the Sooners.
There was so much I had to learn on the job. I had to grow up quickly.
It wasn’t just learning how to cover OU football and other OU sports. Some of my best moments were covering local high school sports. I truly appreciate all of the teams, athletes, coaches, parents and fans that allowed me the opportunity to tell your stories. It means so much to me.
I also had to learn how to manage a sports department, particularly at a time when newsroom staffs are small and budgets are often slashed. It’s a struggle I know every newsroom in the country is going through, and The Transcript is certainly not immune.
But there’s nothing quite like the reward, and the struggle, of working every night to make sure a quality paper is delivered the next day. I felt pressure every night to make sure our sports department produced a quality section, because that’s what our readers deserve.
Readers also deserve their local newsroom reporters to work hard and diligently cover their community. I loved this job like I love this community, and I hope I served the community well.
I wouldn’t have had this opportunity without the people who support The Transcript every day. Thank you for reading my stories. Thank you for reaching out to me with feedback. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to grow and learn. You made me better.
Local journalism matters. The Norman Transcript matters. It’s a vitally important part of this community. That will continue to be true long after I’m gone.
Thank you for allowing me to be your sports editor.
