The game has changed.
In the past year, the NCAA made two decisions that have massively impacted college football.
First, the organization changed the transfer portal rules that gave players a one-time exception to transfer to a different university without having to sit out a season.
Secondly, the NCAA decided to allow student-athletes to make money in college using their name, image and likeness (NIL) rights.
What both of those things have done is transform college football into something resembling professional sports. The transfer portal is essentially amateur free agency.
Those changes have significantly increased the use of the transfer portal. There’s currently a record 3,000-plus FBS and FCS players that are in the transfer portal, per Sports Illustrated.
Players now have more freedom than ever to determine which school they’d like to play for and have more ways of determining which school, or “market”, best suits them.
Some will argue that college football is actively being ruined by one or both of those rule changes. I am not a member of that camp.
I agree that college sports are fundamentally different from professional sports, but college football is an incredibly profitable industry largely because of the players.
Players having more power is not what I have a problem with. What I strongly disagree with is the way the new transfer portal and NIL rules could be corrupted.
Enter Lincoln Riley.
Riley bolting from OU to USC in the middle of the night was a shock to the college football world. I’m sure fans have a completely different opinion of Riley’s OU tenure now, and rightfully so, but there’s no denying that he and the Sooners had incredible success in the five seasons he was in Norman.
But his actions in the weeks since his departure have hurt the program more than his original decision to leave.
As of Wednesday, four OU players have left the program to follow USC. Riley also flipped three 5-star recruits to USC who were committed to OU — quarterback Malachi Nelson, running back Raleek Brown, Makai Lemon. Those departures truly hurt the Sooners.
Did Riley know he was leaving weeks or even months before he finally bolted? He asserts he didn’t. If he did know, did he tell those recruits that he was leaving and recruit them to come to USC with him? Maybe he didn’t.
The point is, with the new transfer portal rules, there was every incentive for him to do so.
I mean, why not? Players no longer have to sit out a year. and I’m sure it wouldn’t be hard for players to find NIL deals in Los Angeles.
In addition to being a great offensive coach, Riley became a master of using social media to recruit players to Oklahoma. It makes sense that high-caliber players want to play for him.
In some ways, Riley did a better job of using Oklahoma to sell recruits on himself rather than using himself to sell the university.
But even if Riley didn’t flip players to USC until after he got there, he could have done so. and he would have been working to flip players on OU’s dime, with no real way for the university to stop it.
That possibility sets a dangerous precedent, and it could lead other coaches to consider doing that in the future if they become unhappy with their job.
The blame is not on the players. The blame is on any coach who would pervert the system to their advantage.
Under-the-table deals aren’t new to college sports. That’s partially why I’m in favor of the NIL rules. It gets more of that out in the open.
But this type of corruption would be unprecedented and incredibly difficult to manage.
The tough part is there’s not really a solution if it becomes a significant problem. One suggestion? If a recruit follows a head coach after they leave for another university, maybe they have to sit out a year.
That idea has pros and cons. The biggest pro? It would limit the incentive for coaches to recruit players to their new school while they are still employed by their current university.
The biggest con? It hurts the recruit more than anyone, when his biggest sin is simply wanting to play for a certain coach.
I’m not sure what the solution is. But the new transfer portal and NIL rules, which I am ultimately in favor of, have opened the door to new types of corruption.
Either way, the game has changed.