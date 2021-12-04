News travels so fast nowadays that it can be difficult to stop and properly reflect on what caused the news in the first place.
I would guess that the events of the past week, and the significance of them, really didn’t hit me until Thursday.
Lincoln Riley is gone. He actually left Oklahoma for USC.
Bob Stoops is the Sooners’ interim head coach.
The University of Oklahoma is conducting a real coaching search for the first time since John Blake was fired in 1998.
The word crazy is overused, but it may not be a strong enough word to describe the past week for Oklahoma.
In Riley’s case, it’s particularly crazy because, at least until a few weeks ago, it didn’t seem even remotely possible that he would actually leave anytime soon, at least not for another college job. The OU administration’s decisions are indicative of that.
When OU decided in July to join the SEC by 2025, there was a certain subtext that was never spoken but understood: Lincoln Riley is going to be here for a really long time.
The OU administration wouldn’t have made the move to the SEC unless they were confident that Riley would be in Norman to oversee the conference transition and be at the helm for many years after that.
That confidence was earned. The OU football program has been defined, above everything else, by consistency.
Since Bud Wilkinson’s first season in 1947, only two OU coaches spent less than three years at the helm — Gomer Jones and Jim Mackenzie, both of whom coached immediately following Wilkinson in the ‘60s.
In the rare moments where the Sooners haven’t had consistency, that’s where they’ve faltered.
Jones and Mackenzie combined for a 15-14 record in the three years following Wilkinson. Chuck Fairbanks then took over and posted a 52-15-1 record in his six seasons. He was followed by Barry Switzer’s 16-year tenure as coach, and we all know how well that went.
Gary Gibbs took over for six seasons after Switzer and posted a respectable 44-23-2 record. (Side note, it is just crazy that some college football games used to end in ties. It’s nearly unfathomable that they still exist in the NFL.)
The four years that followed Gibbs were a dark period for OU. The Sooners had two coaches from 1995 to 1998 and posted a 17-27-1 record. The former Big 8 conference became the Big 12.
In 1996, John Blake’s first season and the Big 12’s inaugural season, the Sooners went 3-8. The team had a tough time adjusting to life in the Big 12 before Stoops came along and restored the program to its former glory.
Stoops 18-year tenure was so successful that the three times the Sooners didn’t win at least 10 games, it felt like the world was ending.
Part of Stoops’ success stemmed from how consistent the program became under his watch. Recruits knew what kind of program they were committing to and that Stoops was there to stay. Fans knew what to expect on Saturdays.
When he did leave, the Sooners found the perfect replacement in someone who was already in the program — Riley.
Now with Riley gone, OU athletic director Joe Castligione is tasked with finding the consistency that the program had with Stoops and what it looked like it had with Riley.
This isn’t an ordinary coaching search, and that’s what makes it so important. The new coach will be in charge as the Sooners adjust to a new conference, arguably the toughest one in football. Several important recruits, coaches and current players have left since Riley departed, and they will need to be replaced.
There’s a lot of possibilities for the program in the next few years. One possibility? The Sooners struggle to find their footing in the SEC, at least initially.
The best way to avoid that, or fix it if it happens, is to find the right coach who is committed to the Sooners long term. Of course, some coaches don’t need to stick around. But the best ones develop a culture and remain committed.
We’ll likely know who the next OU permanent head coach will be sooner rather than later. When it happens, there will be a lot of reactions and different ways to analyze it.
For me? I’ll be more interested in if the coach will stick around long term, just like we thought Riley would.