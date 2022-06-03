There were a couple of moments, during an Oklahoma-Northwestern softball game Thursday that had plenty of fantastic ones, that really stood out among the rest.
One came during the bottom of the fourth inning. With the Sooners in full control on the field — they led the Wildcats 8-1 — the attention of many of the fans in attendance at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City turned towards the Sooners’ bullpen.
That’s where Jordy Bahl, the Sooners’ freshman sensation, was warming up. Many fans used their phones to record Bahl in high anticipation of her first game action since early May.
The next moment came when Bahl came onto the field. With Metallica’s classic song “Enter Sandman” playing over the stadium’s speakers, nearly every fan rose to their feet as Bahl, the USA Softball National Freshman of the Year, made her way to the mound in the fifth inning.
What those moments underscored is that the Sooners’ softball team, and the Women's College World Series, have become one of the biggest sensations in all of sports. And watching Bahl has become one of the newest sensations in a sport that’s becoming as big as anything else not called football.
“She's made differently,” OU coach Patty Gasso said of Bahl following the Sooners' 13-2 win. “People see that. You see that. That's why you like this. You like the way she moves around the mound the way she does. You like when she hangs her arm out that way. You like her enthusiasm. You like the way she rips her mask off when she gets what she wants. She's very athletic, and she is extremely focused.”
That answer from Gasso wasn’t just about Bahl’s intensity and ability to capture a crowd’s attention. It was also about the role that the Sooners’ players have played in pioneering the national rise of college softball.
Given how popular softball has become in recent years, particularly in Norman, it can be hard to remember the program Gasso inherited in 1995. Back then, the Sooners were playing their games at Reaves Park, as Marita Hynes Stadium hadn’t been built yet. Prior to the NCAA Norman Regional last month, Gasso recalled feeling nervous that her entire team wouldn’t fit in the dugout at Reaves.
Of course, winning five national championships helps with getting bigger budgets and better facilities. But the Sooners’ success has done something bigger.
They’ve led the way in softball, and women’s sports in general, receiving more recognition and more attention for how incredible the sport is and can be. And that’s hard to ignore, given there’s often been an unnecessary barrier for women’s success in sports.
The OU players even talked about how intimidating the crowd was in Oklahoma City, which had a record-breaking 12,282 fans in attendance. OU pitcher Hope Trautwein said her teammate, Lynnsie Elam, helped her handle it by suggesting she look at the crowd once before ignoring it the rest of the game.
For Gasso, it was another example of how far the sport has come.
“Just standing out there today — it is 1:30 on a Thursday afternoon — and this place is packed,” Gasso said. “.. I'm the oldest coach here. So I have seen it. I have seen it for a long time. I've seen it for 28 years, and to see where we are now, it just chokes you up because you are like, ‘Whoa, no way. Wow. This is unreal.’ And the cameras and the zipline and everything, there's people everywhere, it's unreal.”
To add to Gasso’s point, all of the WCWS games will be broadcast nationally on ESPN or ABC.
It’s not just the Sooners. The evening-session games between Oklahoma State-Arizona and Florida State-Oregon State also set an attendance record.
But OU is at the forefront because their dominance is unheard of for any sport. They’ve won 55 of 57 games. 39 of those victories were run-rules, four of them coming in the postseason. Their roster includes the home run queen, Jocelyn Alo, who set the career homer record by dethroning Lauren Chamberlain, a former Sooner. The team plays with energy, passion and camaraderie. It's fun to watch.
That’s what makes Saturday’s game even more intriguing. The Sooners will take the field at 2 p.m. against their biggest rival in Texas, one of only two teams to defeat the Sooners this season (along with Oklahoma State).
It’s reasonable to expect the crowd will be just as big. It’s two big-time rivals meeting on one of sports’ biggest stages. And that stage is so big, in part, because of what Oklahoma has done for the sport at large.
Either way, it’s sure to be one of the best shows in sports.