It’s that time of year again.
The first College Football Playoff rankings were announced Tuesday, and it began the debates that have defined college football.
Which teams were ranked too low, or too high? Which teams were fairly ranked?
Admittedly, some of those debates are what make college football fun and exciting. They separate college football from the other major sports.
When I was kid, I spent way too much time arguing with other kids and even adults (because 8-year-old me was smarter than them) about the rankings that came out each week. Heck, I expressed disagreement with the results of the CFP poll on Twitter.
But with this column, I don’t want to argue about which teams were snubbed. Because these latest rankings settled a debate I’ve had with myself for several years now.
It’s time for college football, and its ranking system, to change.
More specifically, it’s time to move to a clearer, more transparent regular-season system that dictates which teams make the playoff.
The rankings of the College Football Playoff Committee, and the BCS before it, is inherently built on human bias. Bias, by definition, can be inconsistent and vary from person to person.
There’s a lot of examples from the latest rankings to choose from, but for this piece, let’s use Oklahoma.
The Sooners were the headliner for the latest rankings after the CFP Committee put them at No. 8. They were ranked below four teams that each have a loss on their resumes.
For some, it was a shock given that OU has won all nine games this season and was ranked No. 4 in both the coaches’ poll and the Associated Press poll.
For others, OU’s inconsistent play and several closer-than-they-should’ve-been wins against inferior opponents validated the committee’s decision to rank the Sooners outside of the coveted Top-4.
Speaking to the media after the rankings were announced, CFP selection committee chair Gary Barta attributed OU’s ranking to defensive struggles, a weak strength of struggle and inconsistent performances on the field.
I can’t, and won’t, argue with that logic.
No, Oklahoma hasn’t played up to expectations. There’s a not-too-distant universe, if you believe in that sort of thing, where the Sooners are 5-4 instead of 9-0. They haven’t played or looked like a championship-level team for much of the season.
But in this universe, OU won those games. and they’re the only team in the country that is 9-0. and winning, no matter how you do it, is the ultimate goal.
How do we decide who’s right?
Well, the committee does, even if its reasoning and logic aren’t always consistent. Let’s use another example.
Heading into week 11 of the 2016 season, the CFP committee ranked the 8-0 Clemson Tigers at No. 2 despite five of those wins coming by six points or fewer.
That weekend, the Tigers lost 43-42 to a Pittsburgh team that, at the time, was 5-4. Pittsburgh finished the season with an 8-5 record.
In the following week’s CFP rankings, the committee dropped Clemson two spots to No. 4, even though they had just lost to a mediocre team and had a resume that was shaky at best.
Yes, Clemson eventually went on to win the national championship that season. But before and after that loss to Pittsburgh, the committee gave the Tigers the benefit of the doubt, something it didn’t extend to Oklahoma, or Cincinnati, an 8-0 team that came in at No. 6 despite beating Notre Dame, the committee’s No. 10 team, last month.
This isn’t to say the committee is always wrong, or that Oklahoma and Cincinnati have been cheated. It’s to say there’s simply no way for the committee’s logic and values to be consistent all of the time, because humans are rarely consistent.
But it’s a problem when a program’s championship hopes rely completely on the way the committee perceives each team. and it seems that college football is the only sport where a team can be punished for close wins against bad teams or rewarded for narrow losses to good teams. It’s the only sport where that argument has any relevance.
Some have argued, and it’s a fair point, that it doesn’t really matter where the Sooners landed in the rankings. They face two highly-ranked teams in Baylor and Oklahoma State, and another good team in Iowa State, to finish the season. If they can win out, they should be well-positioned to clinch one of those spots in the Top-4.
That might be true. But it’s also very possible that they win out and are left out anyways.
For other major sports, how each team qualifies for the playoffs is straightforward, objective and free of human bias. In the NFL and MLB, winning your division guarantees you a playoff spot. In the NBA, you’re guaranteed a spot if you finish with one of the six best records in your conference.
College basketball has found a way to blend both subjectivity and objectivity — the winners of the 32 conference tournaments are guaranteed a spot in the NCAA tournament, while the other 36 teams are picked by a selection committee.
Simply put, in all four of those sports, as long as you win, you’re in. It doesn’t matter if a team is the most dominant in the history of the sport, or if it wins each game by one point and looks horrible doing it.
College football could, and should, adopt something that resembles college basketball. Maybe the five Power 5 champions each make the playoff plus three at-large bids, which has been suggested in the past.
There’s never going to be a perfect system for college football. But there’s a drastic need for a system that doesn’t rely solely on how the committee feels about each team.
Maybe everything works out just fine during this last month of the season, and the four “deserving” teams make the playoff. But that won’t change the fundamental issue with the system.
But I guess it gives us something to talk about.