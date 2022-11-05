When Brent Venables stepped to the podium following Oklahoma’s 38-35 loss to Baylor Saturday, there was a word he emphasized over and over.
"Discipline."
He repeated it 17 times, both to describe how Baylor played with it and how his team played without it.
But there was one quote that really stood out during Venables’ 15-minute postgame press conference.
“We have to be more disciplined,” Venables said. “I’ve been talking about discipline for 11 months and being a more disciplined football team. It starts with coaches getting the players to play with more discipline and then the players in the moment playing with more discipline.”
He’s not wrong, and it showed in a variety of ways. And they are issues that have continued to hurt the Sooners this season.
There were certainly a few moments where the Sooners lacked discipline when it came to execution. One moment came late in a situation that mimicked something they saw against Kansas State.
The Bears’ offense faced a third-and-3 at midfield with 2:06 remaining in the game. The Sooners, with no timeouts, needed a stop to give their offense one more chance.
The Bears, predictably, ran the ball with Craig Williams up the middle and he found nothing but green grass in front of him, and his 43-yard run allowed the Bears to run out the clock. It wasn’t unlike Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez’ 50-yard scramble third-and-16 scramble against the Sooners back in September.
In both instances, the Sooners needed defensive stops and didn’t get them.
In other moments, the Sooners lacked discipline when it came to playing with poise, as there were several crucial penalties that absolutely killed the Sooners’ momentum.
On Baylor’s opening drive of the second half, a tackle for loss by David Ugwoegbu looked to force Baylor into a third-and-13 from the OU 15-yard line. However, it was negated by a silly personal foul penalty from Isaiah Coe, who essentially ripped off a Baylor lineman’s helmet.
The penalty gave the Bears a first-and-goal at the OU 7-yard line, and they scored three plays later. A defensive pass interference penalty against C.J. Couldon on second down didn’t help things, either.
On the Sooners’ final possession of the first half, OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel scrambled for 17 yards to the Baylor 7-yard line. But a hands-to-the-face penalty on Andrew Raym moved the ball back to the 39-yard line. The Sooners were also called for holding, but it was declined.
With five seconds before halftime, the Sooners sent Zach Schmit out for a 55-yard field goal. He missed, keeping the score at a 14-14 tie.
That penalty proved particularly costly in a game the Sooners lost by three points.
Baylor finished with six penalties for 65 yards. The Sooners were flagged for eight penalties for 64 yards, the second most in a game this season.
Their season-high in penalties? 11, in a loss to Kansas State. And in both games, unforced penalties hurt the Sooners and helped their opponent.
“They’re happening at the most inopportune times,” Venables said of the penalties. “We have to play with better discipline. We have to be a disciplined football team. You have to make better decisions. Put yourself in better situations. Don’t panic in the most critical moments. There’s bunch of different situational things. You have to have a focused intensity about you. This is an intense, passionate game, but you have to have great focus.
“If you want to play on this football team, you’re gonna play with discipline. You have to be disciplined. Sometimes you have to learn from your mistakes I guess.”
There were strategic mistakes mixed in with the lack of discipline, too.
Trailing 31-28 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Sooners elected to punt on fourth-and-4 from the Baylor 46-yard line. Despite a great effort by the Sooners’ special teams, the ball bounced into the end zone for a touchback.
On the next Baylor possession, the Bears opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 29-yard line. They converted. Five minutes later, they capped off a scoring drive that put them ahead by 10 points.
The Bears converted all three of their fourth-down attempts. The Sooners failed to convert their only attempt, a fourth-and-1 from the Baylor 35-yard line.
Venables said the Sooners opted not to go for it on fourth-and-4 after they failed to pick up their earlier attempt. But Baylor, playing with more discipline, rolled the dice and converted, and it helped them win.
There are other things that hurt, too. Gabriel's three interceptions didn't help things. Baylor ran the ball for nearly 300 yards. But if the Sooners had cut out the self-imposed mistakes, it could've been a different ball game.
Now, the 5-4 Sooners are in a tough spot.
The Sooners travel two more times (West Virginia, Texas Tech) and have one more home game against Oklahoma State. They need just one win to clinch bowl eligibility.
Conventional wisdom suggests the Sooners could easily win each game and finish the regular season with eight wins.
But that’s not a given. The Sooners could’ve, and maybe should’ve, beaten Baylor. They could easily say the same thing in every remaining game.
It starts with discipline, both by the coaches and the players.
"Baylor played a disciplined, tough, hard-fought game and deserved to win," Venables said. "They took advantage of every opportunity they had to do the things necessary to win. They played with discipline, they played with physical toughness and situationally played incredibly well.
“Timeliness and the precision, the timing that it takes, the toughness that git takes at the right moments, we’ve got to do a better job helping them. We’ve got to get our guys better at playing with the discipline that it takes to win.”
