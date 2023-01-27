It’s been three days since the Oklahoma men’s team lost to TCU, 79-52, in Fort Worth.
It was a boring, uninspiring beatdown for the Sooners on the road. Tuesday’s 27-point loss marks the Sooners’ worst defeat of the Porter Moser era.
The game was never really close. TCU opened the game on a 16-3 run in the first six minutes, took a 17-point lead into halftime, and then held the Sooners scoreless for nearly seven minutes to start the second half.
Really, it was a microcosm of all of the issues that have plagued the Sooners all season.
Things aren’t looking great for them nearing the halfway point of the conference schedule. The Sooners are 11-9 and 2-6 in Big 12 play. They’re tied for ninth in the conference standings.
Given the Sooners recent loss at TCU, and the team being in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season, it’s fair to ask what exactly is going so wrong.
Basically, the Sooners are fighting an uphill battle, and it all starts with their pace of play.
Moser’s teams, long before he became the Sooners’ head coach, all have one thing in common.
They play really, really slow.
In Moser’s last three seasons at Loyola before arriving in Norman, the Ramblers ranked 351st, 331st and 345th, respectively, in offensive possessions per game.
The Sooners are following the same trend. Last season, they ranked 278th nationally in possessions per game (68.3), and they’re playing even slower this year. They rank 334th with 66.6 possessions per game, the slowest pace in the Big 12. Moser’s teams typically run the shot clock down and exhaust all possible options before attempting a shot.
The logic behind playing that slow is simple. Grind the game to a halt, turn it into a half-court battle and (hopefully) win by executing better than your opponent on both ends of the floor.
It’s not a particularly exciting brand of basketball to watch, but there can be positives to playing that way. However, to play, and win, that way requires doing a lot of things right. There’s not much margin for error.
But they’re on the wrong side of a lot of battles they really have to win to be successful.
The most glaring example is their free throw disparity. The Sooners are dead last in the Big 12 in free throw attempts.
They’ve attempted 96 shots at the charity stripe in eight conference games for an average of 12 per game. Oklahoma State, one spot ahead of them, has taken 131. The league-leading West Virginia Mountaineers have taken 222.
OU’s conference opponents, however, are averaging nearly 22 free throws per game. The Horned Frogs attempted 29 free throws against the Sooners. OU attempted 10.
Playing slow also places an even greater importance on winning the rebounding battle. But since conference play began, the Sooners are ninth in total rebounding and have recorded the fewest amount of offensive rebounds. Their opponents have grabbed more rebounds in five of OU’s eight conference games. They surrendered a combined 31 offensive rebounds in their last two outings against TCU and Baylor.
The Sooners also aren’t making the most of their low number of possessions, either. They’ve turned the ball over 13.6 times per game, the fifth most in the conference, which means they’re giving the ball away on nearly 21 percent of their possessions.
Their not making up for their turnovers by creating takeaways of their own. OU’s conference opponents are averaging only nine turnovers per game.
They’re not scoring enough in the half-court to make up for these issues. They are averaging 64.6 points per game in conference play, which ranks third to last. They rank in the middle of the Big 12 pack in field goal percentage (44) and 3-point percentage (30). They only average eight fast-break points per game.
Essentially, the Sooners are playing at one of the slowest paces in the country and not seeing any of the benefits.
Given all of that, it’s actually pretty impressive how competitive the Sooners have been. Four of their six conference losses have come by four points or fewer. They’ve had chances to win.
To Moser’s credit, the Sooners give a ton of energy on defense. Conference opponents are scoring about 70 points per game against the Sooners, the fourth-lowest mark in the Big 12. OU is limiting opponents to 42 percent shooting, the second-best mark in the conference. That defense has helped them hang around against superior teams.
But the Sooners can’t rely on defense alone. They have to score. Their offensive issues leave them vulnerable to blowout losses. Just last week, Oklahoma State outscored them by 22 points in the second half and won by 16.
Playing in the Big 12, the nation’s best conference, certainly doesn’t help. They won’t be in the conference much longer.
But playing in the Southeastern Conference won’t be much easier, and they’ll get a preview of what’s to come when they take on No. 2-ranked Alabama at the Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday.
The writing’s on the wall. The Sooners are going to have to pick up the pace and improve in several different areas, or Moser’s going to have to focus on recruiting guys that better fit his style of play.
Either way, they’ve got to make changes if they want to win at a high level. The loss at TCU was a not-so-subtle reminder.
