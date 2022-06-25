OMAHA, Neb. — One thing that has defined Oklahoma’s postseason runs has been its offensive flurries.
It was the Sooners’ seven-run second inning in Round 2 of the Men’s College World Series that helped them beat Notre Dame. Jimmy Crooks’ first inning three-run home run against Texas A&M in the MCWS semifinal took care of business. Since the NCAA Regional round, the Sooners have scored three or more runs in an inning eight different times.
The flurries often come suddenly and help the Sooners completely overwhelm their opponents.
A flurry came Saturday during Game 1 of the MCWS final, but it wasn’t Oklahoma’s. The flurry belonged to Ole Miss, and it came in the eighth inning.
Trailing just 4-2 in the top of the eighth, the Sooners snagged two early outs defensively with a chance to cut more into the deficit. The Rebels responded with a two-run homer from TJ McCants.
They weren’t done there. Calvin Harris followed with a home run. Then, Justin Bench followed with his own home run.
Three homers. Four runs. And the Rebels became the first team since LSU in 1988 to record back-to-back-to-back home runs in a MCWS game.
“We got some balls in their hot zone, and they deposited them,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “They're good players.”
They're good players that copied the Sooners' playbook, finishing with a 10-3 win.
The Sooners’ flurry opportunity came in the sixth inning. Trailing 4-0, they scored their first run and loaded the bases with no outs.
But Peyton Graham and Blake Robertson struck out on back-to-back pitches and the Sooners managed just one more run before the inning was retired.
Those are opportunities the Sooners have typically seized during the postseason but couldn’t, and the Rebels took advantage of theirs.
“It happens. It's baseball,” OU redshirt sophomore Blake Robertson said. “Me and Peyton [Graham] were talking about [how] we're going to get up again. Success is coming.”
Ole Miss' eighth-inning flurry was the gut punch. But their first punch came earlier in the first inning, which has usually been the Sooners' speciality.
The Sooners struck first in all three of their previous MCWS games, outscoring opponents 14-3 combined through the first three innings of each game.
This time, it was Ole Miss that struck first, scoring two runs in the first and adding a run in the third and fourth. Oklahoma couldn't get going offensively, going hitless until the sixth inning.
The Rebels’ early momentum seemed to fluster the Sooners. Starting pitcher Jake Bennett recorded three wild pitches in the first two innings — he had recorded three all season coming into the game — and a first-inning error by Peyton allowed the Rebels to score their second run.
The team was adamant that there weren’t jitters at the beginning, but it seemed the Rebels’ early punch got the Sooners out of rhythm.
“I think [the game] might have sped up on them a little bit,” Johnson said. … That's the way the game wants you to feel. It wants you to feel that way.”
The Sooners have also made a living on two-out runs during the MCWS, which accounted for 12 of the team’s 24 total runs coming into the game. Again, it was Ole Miss’ turn, as six of their 10 runs came with two outs on the board.
Add it all up, and it amounted to Ole Miss playing the Sooners’ style of baseball better than they did.
“We have to get back to doing one pitch at a time, and that's the biggest thing, is to understand what the game is telling us to do and go out and execute our game plan,” Johnson said. “We didn't execute our game plan. There are balls that fell in. We lost them in the lights. [We] booted ground balls, [swung] at balls out of the zone.
“That happens in a game when you're trying really hard. When you try at this game, you fail. This is what it does to you, and you have to make sure you can get in control of yourself, take a breath, and make it just about one pitch.”
If the Sooners are to extend their season and keep their championship hopes alive, they’ll need to get back to doing what they do best.