The tone was somber for Brent Venables following Oklahoma’s disappointing 23-20 loss to West Virginia last Saturday.
There wasn’t much to be happy about. But I asked him about one of the Sooners’ lone bright spots, Eric Gray.
The senior running back had another spectacular performance despite another OU loss: 25 carries, 211 yards (8.4 per carry) and the team's only two touchdowns.
Venables didn’t say a lot, but what he did say was telling.
“I thought he played exactly how he's played all year,” Venables said. “He's incredibly consistent, tough, very reliable, dependable and a really good player. That's one guy who you haven't had to worry about. He's showed up every single game.”
Venables highlighted exactly what Gray has brought to the table this season. Consistency. Toughness. And, of course, he’s simply playing as well as anybody on the team. In a season where more has gone wrong for the Sooners than right, Gray has been one player the Sooners haven’t had to worry about.
Venables has often preached building a foundation of consistency that will lead to success for years to come, especially as the Sooners prepare for a potentially tough transition to the SEC.
They need consistency, as well as elite talent. That’s exactly why keeping Gray around for his final season of eligibility should be a top priority for the Sooners.
Just how good has he been this season? Let’s look at the numbers.
The raw stats are telling enough. He’s having a career season: 165 carries, 1,1113 yards, 10 touchdowns, 6.7 yards per carry. He's also added 28 receptions, which ranks second on the team, for 189 yards. Nationally, he ranks sixth in yards per carry and 14th in rushing yards.
All of his rushing numbers have set career-highs for a single season, by a country mile. And the Sooners still have two regular season games left.
The advanced stats provide further evidence that Gray has been one of college football’s top running backs.
Per Pro Football Focus’ player grades, which grades every player’s performance each game to determine the value they add to their respective teams, Gray ranks near the top in every category. His offensive grade is 90.4, which ranks 12th among all running backs. His running grade is 91.4, which ranks 13th. His receiving grade is 86.8, which ranks fifth.
The most telling stat? PFF ranked Gray second on its list of most valuable non-quarterback players this season.
For fans who don’t particularly care for analytics, the eye test works just fine, too. There’s been plenty of games this season, particularly during conference play, where Gray has been the Sooners’ best player on either side of the ball.
Gray’s gradually become an even bigger part of the Sooners offense. Gray recorded 20 or more touches just once in the Sooners’ first six games. He’s recorded 22 or more touches in all four games since then, recording 594 yards and seven touchdowns on 88 carries during that stretch.
He’s become an indispensable part of the Sooners’ offense. He’s been just as valuable off the field, too.
Coming into the season, Gray said it was important for him to be a leader on the team, particularly to the Sooners’ running back room.
Listening to OU freshman running back Jovantae Barnes, it sounds like it’s paid off.
“[I’m] just watching somebody be great at what he does,” Barnes said of Gray. “... He’s been a pro since he’s been here. Just coming in and him guiding me under his wing, him and Marcus Major, it was a big transition from high school to college and I came in January so I had to make it fast. And he just did a great job of staying on me and making sure we had extra film about three times a day, and just making sure everything I messed up on he fixed it, not only in film but also in practice. We’d go outside 15 minutes before practice and he’d just help me with things like that.
“So he’s been a big help and a great big brother.”
That’s backed up by Venables.
“Eric is kind of a quiet leader. But man, his play is really loud,” Venables said. “... He cares about his teammates. He's just a great teammate. I think the best reward you can have as a player is the respect of your teammates, and he has that.”
Sounds like a guy the Sooners want to keep around, though that might be a tough task.
Gray confirmed to reporters Monday night that he will be participating in the Sooners’ senior night festivities prior to their game against Oklahoma State, though he stopped short of confirming it will be his final home game.
It’ll be an uphill battle. The Sooners are 5-5 and are still one win away from bowl-eligibility. Gray’s NFL Draft stock has likely skyrocketed in the midst of his career-best season. There’s a lot of question marks surrounding the team heading into the offseason.
But the Sooners need him to stay. He’s arguably been their best offensive player this season. Venables and the Sooners need roster stability, especially since that's becoming harder and harder to accomplish. They also need players that can help build the culture Venables is looking for, on and off the field.
There’s no player that could help with all of that quite like Gray.
The Sooners still have a lot of goals entering the final two weeks of the season, and they'll need Gray in a big way if they want to accomplish them. But one of those goals should be convincing Gray to stay one more year.
