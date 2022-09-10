The Sooners recorded 82 yards of total offense through their first four drives. That included seven rushing yards on 13 attempts. And of course, they had zero points. They weren’t productive at all against Kent State’s defense.
When the offense got the ball back at their own 24-yard line with 1:10 to go in the first half, there weren’t many reasons to be confident. But just five plays and 52 seconds later, the Sooners scored and took a 7-3 lead into halftime. The momentum had completely flipped.
What changed?
Look no further than the offensive finally getting Marvin Mims involved.
Sooner quarterback Dillon Gabriel found Mims for 13 yards on the third play of the drive. He found him again for 14 yards on the fourth play. The fifth play was a 36-yard score to Mims down the left sideline.
Three plays, three receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Prior to that drive, Mims had one catch on one target for 37 yards.
It’s clear that getting the Sooners’ best receiver involved produced good results in OU’s 33-3 win.
“He’s an explosive player,” Gabriel said. “I trust [Mims]. I know what he can do with the football in his hands. Special things can happen when that happens.”
He gave the offense a jolt in the second half, too.
The Sooners opened the second half with a seven-yard pass to Mims, but his day didn’t end there. He caught three passes for 68 yards in the second half, including a 58-yard touchdown where Gabriel found wide open down the right sideline to put the game officially out of reach in the third quarter.
Mims finished the day with a career-tying seven catches, a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns, the fifth time he’s hit that mark in his career. Oh, and he had a 41-yard punt return in the second half, the Sooners’ longest in three seasons.
“Super proud of Marvin Mims,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “What a display he put on tonight. He’s my player of the game… Whenever he touches the ball, it’s electric.”
His performance did more than get the spark the Sooners’ offense. It was a reminder of something more important: The Sooners are at their best when Mims is involved.
Look no further than last season.
It was Mims’ performance against Texas (five catches, 136 yards, two touchdowns) that was a catalyst for the Sooners’ come-from-behind victory. But in the team’s final seven games, which included two losses, Mims finished with more than two catches only once. He also only broke the 57-yard mark once.
In the loss against Baylor, Mims had two catches for 17 yards. Against Oklahoma State, he had one catch for four yards. In both games, the Sooners’ offense appeared to be stuck in mud.
As complicated as football can be, I’d argue sometimes there’s often a simple solution. Teams are at their best when the best players get the ball. And at times during his OU career, Mims hasn’t been as much of a focal point as he needs to be.
He’ll never complain about not getting the ball, though. It’s not in his nature.
“I’m just making the most of my opportunities,” Mims said. “Even when I’ve got to block for someone else or something, I’m going to try my hardest at it because we’re a team. This year, there’s no type of selfishness. We’re all out there playing football for each other.”
That’s part of what makes him a unique weapon for this Sooner team.
It’s not about forcing the ball to Mims. There’s other weapons on the team, too. Running back Marcus Major showed again why he should be more involved after he scored his third touchdown in two games. Drake Stoops’ 18-yard touchdown, which involved diving to the pylon, was a highlight. Theo Wease and Brayden Willis will, and should, have their opportunities. Other guys will make plays throughout the year.
But through two games, it’s clear, like it was last year, that Mims is the best perimeter weapon. His 10 catches and 244 yards receiving are both team bests. No other receiver has more than 74 yards.
Lebby, Gabriel and the Sooners’ offense has to make sure Mims stays involved. Saturday’s first half and much of last season offer strong evidence of what can happen when he’s not.
