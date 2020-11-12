Crosstown Clash: A history of the rivalry in five Clashes

Five Crosstown Clashes.
To get ready for the series’ 24th meeting, and only the second of the non-season opening variety, five meetings between Norman High and Norman North have been culled to tell the story of the rivalry.
Or six.
However, the one you won’t find here, you’ll find elsewhere in this special section, a long-form look back at the only other playoff game in the series, the one from Week 11, 2006.
Here, we’ll look at five other classics from the series’ history, five games that help connect the dots from the Tigers’ and Timberwolves’ very first meeting, on Sept. 14, 1998, to this evening.
Enjoy.
Sept. 1, 2000
NHS 33, North 24
A great game, the third of nine straight season-opening Tiger victories in the series, yet more importantly, an indication that the rivalry was finally going to start producing some memorable contests.
Because the first two were duds, North failing to score in either one and NHS scoring just 14 points in the first and nine in the second.
This one, however, had real scoring, lead changes and big performances.
The Tigers pulled it out by scoring the game’s final two touchdowns, quarterback Zac Taylor — now head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals — scoring on a 2-yard sneak that put the game away with 2:04 remaining, a one-play scoring drive set up by Doug Wilson’s second fumble recovery of the contest.
Taylor completed 21 of 38 passes for 289 yards, getting picked off once and throwing two for scores; while his counterpart, Josh Cossey, was pretty much his equal, completing 20 of 35 for 265 yards, one pick and two scores.
Sept. 1, 2005
NHS 36, North 33
The best game of the rivalry to that date, won by the best team in the rivalry to that date, a band of Tigers that would finish the regular season 9-1, though it required a comeback that left NHS coach Butch Peters moved by his team.
“There are so many emotions in a game like this,” he said. “It shows our guys have character.”
There were five lead changes in all, the last one coming with 23 seconds remaining when NHS quarterback Press Taylor — Zac’s brother, himself a present day NFL assistant, quarterbacks coach for Philadelphia — went in from a yard out.
The great Mossis Madu, who starred at Oklahoma and in the Canadian Football League, tagged on a two-point conversion to forge the final score.
Madu also caught a 37-yard touchdown pass, while his younger brother, Chika, brought back an interception 35 yards to paydirt.
The best player on the field, though, may have been North’s Matt Edge, who caught touchdown passes of 50, 23 and 40 yards.
Aug. 30, 2007
North 42, NHS 23
Not particularly close — though it was just 21-17 at the half — this one was proof the Timberwolves had really arrived.
It was the previous postseason they won their first Clash, stunning the Tigers in the playoffs after NHS had run off its second straight 9-1 regular season.
This win meant the pendulum was actually swinging the T-Wolves’ way, marking the first of three-straight regular-season triumphs over their biggest rival.
The game included a 91-yard kickoff return from NHS’ Samson Adeoye and a 96-yard interception return from North’s Jon Terrell Ballard.
Beau Blankenship, who would go on to star at Ohio under former Nebraska coach Frank Solich — who’s still coaching the Bobcats if you can believe it — carried 12 times for 132 yards, including touchdown runs of 54 and 8 yards.
Chika Madu, two years after helping the Tigers beat the T-Wolves, helped the T-Wolves beat the Tigers, carrying six times for 21 yards, one of the attempts a 2-yard score.
Sept. 1, 2011
NHS 28, North 21
Coach Greg Nation had some big seasons at the Tiger helm and this was one of them.
Yet, on a team that would go 7-3, led by running back Donovan Roberts — that also featured Zach Long at quarterback, the son of 1985 Heisman Trophy runner-up Chuck Long and George Kittle, who’s since become the NFL’s best tight end — NHS entered a big favorite, yet found itself trailing 14-7 in the second half.
That was when Long pitched to tight end Rico Hogan — who went on to play basketball at Central Oklahoma — for an apparent end around, only for Hogan to fire a 48-yard touchdown pass to Max Gillett.
That tied it, a 52-yard run from Roberts — part of a 24-carry, 172-yard performance for the Arkansas bound talent — put the Tigers on top and a 5-yard score from Long put the game away.
Wide receiver Corbin Cleveland starred for North, catching touchdown tosses of 48 and 20 yards, one from Peyton Gavras and one from Chad Erhart.
The scare the T-Wolves put into the Tigers was a harbinger of things to come.
At the 2012 Clash, North prevailed 30-20 upon an NHS team that went 8-2 and won a playoff game, before finishing its own season in the Class 6A championship game against Jenks.
Aug. 31, 2017
North 49, NHS 43
Almost a shocker.
The Tigers had won only one game the previous season, but were now under the tutelage of first-year coach Rocky Martin, who’s still running the Tiger sideline.
Crazy, but the Tigers would win only one game this season, too, though a sophomore group, led by quarterback Cade Horton, very nearly produced a stunner of a season-opening triumph.
The most electric player on the field was Drake Stoops, who turned 14 catches into 259 yards, one of the grabs a 97-yard hookup with quarterback Ryan Peoples.
Horton finished 19 of 29 for 315 yards, including four touchdowns, three to Mark Williams of 47, 44 and 16 yards and one to Andrew Young for 71 yards.
Peoples completed 19 of 29, too, for 299 yards and four scores, the only TD not caught by Drake Stoops caught by his twin, Isaac Stoops, for a 38-yard score.
The game wasn’t won until People’s scored on a 1-yard run, breaking a 43-43 tie, capping a drive set up by Brooks Smith’s interception.
Though the Tigers season fell apart afterward, that same group of sophomores led NHS back to the postseason each of the next two seasons.
In their final season under Brent Barnes, the T-Wolves went 7-3 before falling to Broken Arrow in the playoffs.
