The thing about the Norman North boys? It might require a list.
As though the Timberwolves hadn’t made their case as a team with too many weapons already, they may have made their best case Saturday night at the North Gym.
Even better for them, they did it against Crosstown Clash rival Norman High.
North outscored NHS in every quarter and turned it into an absolute rout late, running away to a 73-43 victory.
The win was the fifth-ranked T-Wolves’ sixth straight, going back to an overtime triumph at Yukon on Jan. 5.
Caelin Hearne led the T-Wolves with 19 points, but that was only because over the short period of time the ball found him with regularity, he didn’t miss, scoring North’s first nine points of the second half.
Plenty of others had their moments, too.
In all, nine T-Wolves scored, seven scored at least five points, 10 grabbed at least one rebound and seven grabbed at least two. Even seven players dished at least one assist and five dished at least three.
Jaylon White, who frequently leads the T-Wolves in the scorebook, scored nine first quarter points yet only 12 total; not because he struggled, only because that’s how deep North’s game turned out to be.
“We preach that we want all five guys on the court to be a threat,” North coach Kellen McCoy said. “We tell our guys to be aggressive and take the shots when they’re there, when they’re open and they feel comfortable doing it.”
That kind of philosophy led to Nathan Lancaster taking just four shots, but turning them into eight points; to Daniel Worthing netting six of his nine points in the fourth quarter; to Aiden Walker scoring six points early and none late and it being no problem at all and to Jole Atkinson entering in the fourth and playing like he’d been on the floor all night, finishing with five points and a couple rebounds.
“It’s just whoever’s open,” Hearne said. “Like, we don’t want to force anything. Whoever the game opens up shots for, that’s just how it happens.”
It can work that way on the backboards, too. Kayden Carter and Duncan Parham combined to score just 10 points, but they had plenty to do with North blowing the game open after the half, grabbing 11 of their collective 17 rebounds post intermission. Carter’s 11 boards led everybody.
North defended well and NHS struggled to shoot simultaneously, a rough combination that made it hard for the Tigers to string possessions together.
After falling behind 19-8 in the second quarter, NHS fought back to within 20-15, yet never got any closer.
If there were any doubts after North took a 32-19 edge into the half, they were extinguished almost as soon as the third quarter began.
Hearne scored the first basket of the frame; then stole the ball and scored the second; then was fed the ball after Jacob Yohn stole it and scored the third; then, after Lendy Holmes converted a three-point play for the Tigers, Hearne answered with a 3 that put the T-Wolves on top 41-22.
Holmes led the Tigers with 12 points. Connor Goodson added 11 and four rebounds. Chiante Tramble dished four assists.
NHS competed, but could not keep it close. It can’t be easy when North’s getting production from so many sources.
“We tell them that our focus needs to be on defense and rebounding,” McCoy said, “and then playing offense together and making plays for each other and these guys have really bought into it.”
It looked like it Saturday night, when a lot of T-Wolves were making a lot of plays.
